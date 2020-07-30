Football Transfers Transfers Richarlison may stay at Everton for another season Everton striker Richarlison said he might stay at Everton but might leave the Merseyside club if a suitable offer comes. Reuters 30 July, 2020 11:45 IST Striker Richarlison joined Everton from Watford in 2018. - Getty Images Reuters 30 July, 2020 11:45 IST Everton forward Richarlison has said he may stay at the Premier League club for another season but will discuss his future with manager Carlo Ancelotti if they receive a “good offer”.The Brazilian, who joined Everton from Watford for around 40 million pounds ($51.92 million) in 2018, has been linked with a move to several of Europe's top clubs including Barcelona and Manchester United.“It's all been talked about, Ancelotti's already told me he's counting on me for another season, he asked me to hold on for a bit,” Richarlison, 23, told Globo Esporte.“It all depends, if a good offer were to come in, we sit down and talk, that's part of football. We're still talking about these details, working things out. Transfer Talk: Man City close to signing Valencia's Ferran Torres “He's bringing in new players, so we'll sit down and talk, but I think I can hold on for another season.”Richarlison said he wanted to continue his development under Ancelotti, who took charge of Everton last December.“I've developed considerably at Everton, so much so that I made it into the Brazil squad. I believe that this is one of my greatest achievements,” he said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos