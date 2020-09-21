Football Transfers Transfers Vidal lands in Milan to complete move from Barca to Inter Vidal, who joined Barca from Bayern Munich in 2018, is set to be reunited with Inter coach Antonio Conte, who signed him for Juventus in 2011 and where he stayed until 2015. Reuters Milan 21 September, 2020 10:23 IST Arturo Vidal is all set to move to Inter Milan. - Getty Images Reuters Milan 21 September, 2020 10:23 IST Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal is on the verge of sealing a move to Inter Milan from Barcelona after landing in Milan on Sunday.Inter’s official Twitter account published a photo of Vidal’s arrival and a video of the player, 33, saluting fans saying “Hi Inter, I'm here”.Vidal, who joined Barca from Bayern Munich in 2018, is set to be reunited with Inter coach Antonio Conte, who signed him for Juventus in 2011 and where he stayed until 2015. | PHOTO@kingarturo23 has landed in Milan! pic.twitter.com/VivgtWo7pS— Inter (@Inter_en) September 20, 2020 Barca captain Lionel Messi paid tribute to his soon-to-be former teammate in a post on Instagram on Sunday.“I only knew you from playing against you and I always thought you were a phenomenon but after being lucky enough to get to know you personally you surprised me even more.“We shared many things in the last two years and you made a huge impact on the dressing room and will be dearly missed. I wish you all the best luck in your new club and I'm sure our paths will cross again.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos