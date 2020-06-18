Australia defender Ellie Carpenter to join Lyon

Australia international Ellie Carpenter has agreed to join European women's champion Olympique Lyonnais from U.S. side Portland Thorns, the French club has confirmed.

The 20-year-old full back joined Portland in 2018 and played 33 games over two seasons in the National Women's Soccer League.

“The Thorns have played an extremely important role in helping me grow and develop as a player over the past two years, and I'm grateful to everyone who invested in me during my time in Portland,” Carpenter told the Thorns website.

Carpenter made her Women's World Cup debut last year and also helped Australian side Melbourne City capture the W-League Premiership and Championship during a loan spell.