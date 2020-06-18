Football Transfers Transfers Australia defender Ellie Carpenter to join Lyon Australian full back Ellie Carpenter will move to women's Champions League winner Lyon from Portland Thorns. Reuters 18 June, 2020 11:04 IST Ellie Carpenter will leave American club Portland Thorns after two seasons. - Portland Thorns FC Reuters 18 June, 2020 11:04 IST Australia international Ellie Carpenter has agreed to join European women's champion Olympique Lyonnais from U.S. side Portland Thorns, the French club has confirmed.The 20-year-old full back joined Portland in 2018 and played 33 games over two seasons in the National Women's Soccer League.“The Thorns have played an extremely important role in helping me grow and develop as a player over the past two years, and I'm grateful to everyone who invested in me during my time in Portland,” Carpenter told the Thorns website.Carpenter made her Women's World Cup debut last year and also helped Australian side Melbourne City capture the W-League Premiership and Championship during a loan spell. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos