Ben Foster signs two-year deal with Watford

Ben Foster has agreed a new two-year contract at Watford, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

Foster has made 150 appearances across two spells for the Hornets, whom he first joined on loan from Manchester United in 2005. After two seasons at Vicarage Road, the former England international appeared for Midlands clubs Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion.

Following West Brom's relegation to the second-tier Championship, Foster rejoined Watford in July 2018.

“Goalkeeper @BenFoster has agreed a new two-year deal with #watfordfc. A @premierleague ever-present this season, the 37-year-old has made nearly 150 appearances in two spells with us,” Watford posted on Twitter.

Foster, who won the last of his eight England caps in 2014, has kept nine clean sheets this season.

Watford, which is currently 17th in the Premier League table, will resume its survival battle in English football's top-flight at home to Leicester on June 20.