Champions League knockout stage dominated by Europe's top-tier nations

Europe's top five leagues have monopolised the Champions League knockout stage for the first time in the competition's history.

With Atalanta's 3-0 defeat of Shakhtar Donetsk, the Serie A side ensured only nations from Italy, England, France, Germany and Spain would complete the last-16 line up prior to the final group fixtures on Wednesday.

Atalanta's win left only one place in the last 16 to be decided, with Atletico Madrid's 2-0 triumph over Lokomotiv Moscow — combined with a 2-0 loss for Bayer Leverkusen at home to Juventus — enough to send Diego Simeone's men through.

It is the first time only teams from the top-tier nations in European football have been included in the draw for the knockout stage, which will take place on Monday.

England — Premier League: Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham

Chelsea and Liverpool had the biggest scares of the group stage when it came to the English sides, though both ultimately qualified. Current holder Liverpool put in a clinical second-half display to dispatch Salzburg 2-0 in its final Group E match, with Frank Lampard's side progressing from Group H thanks to a 2-1 win over Lille — last season's semifinalists Ajax dropping into the Europa League despite amassing 10 points

Tottenham was on the wrong end of a 7-2 hammering by Bayern Munich in October, but three successive victories sent it through prior to its second meeting with the German champion, while Manchester City qualified as Group C winner.

France — Ligue 1: Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain looks like it means business this season and, after ensuring its place in the next round with a 2-2 comeback draw away at Real Madrid, capped off its Group A campaign in style with a 5-0 thrashing of lowly Galatasaray.

Neymar starred on Wednesday, with Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani all scoring too — with its star-studded forward line in such form, Thomas Tuchel's side should be some force in the knockouts.

Memphis Depay was the hero for Lyon, meanwhile, as his 82nd-minute equaliser against RB Leipzig sent Rudi Garcia's side from bottom up to second.

Germany — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig

Along with PSG, Bayern was the standout performer of the group stage — its haul of 18 points and a goal difference of +19 making it the best group winner in Champions League history.

There will be no place in the last-16 for Serie A leader Inter Milan, the side dropping into the Europa League. Photo: AP

Leipzig made history when it secured its first participation in the knockout stage thanks to Emil Forsberg's double against Benfica on matchday five in Group G, though Borussia Dortmund had to see off Slavia Prague 2-1 in its final Group F game — and rely on Barcelona to defeat Inter.

Italy — Serie A: Atalanta, Juventus, Napoli

Atalanta seemed on the brink after three straight defeats to start its Group C campaign, yet Gian Piero Gasperini's side battled back — a draw with City and wins over Dinamo Zagreb and Shakhtar continuing its Champions League adventure, becoming the first side to go through after losing its opening three matches.

Juventus' tally of 16 points in Group D saw it equal its own record — set in 1996-97 and matched in 2004-05 — while Napoli hammered Genk 4-0 on Tuesday to book its last-16 berth, though it was not enough to keep Carlo Ancelotti in his job.

There will be no place in the last 16 for Serie A leader Inter, though, with Antonio Conte's side dropping into the Europa League.

Spain — La Liga: Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Valencia

La Liga, like the Premier League, will have four representatives in the knockout stage. Barca were unconvincing at times in Group F, but had enough to seal their spot with a game to spare before ending Inter's hopes.

Atleti needed to overcome Lokomotiv on matchday six, but did so easily enough thanks to Joao Felix and Felipe — though Kieran Trippier missed an early penalty — and their city rival Real Madrid ultimately easily progressed from Group A despite a chastening defeat to PSG in its opening match.

Valencia was involved in a mighty tussle with Chelsea and Ajax, which beat it 3-0 in its first home match, but eventually topped Group H thanks to a 1-0 win over the Eredivisie champion on Tuesday.