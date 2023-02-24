Football

Union beats Ajax 3-1 on glorious European night

High-flying Union will have little time to celebrate the win with a trip to Bayern on Sunday in its battle for the top spot in Bundesliga.

Reuters
BERLIN 24 February, 2023 11:00 IST
BERLIN 24 February, 2023 11:00 IST
Members of Union Berlin team celebrate their win.

Members of Union Berlin team celebrate their win. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

High-flying Union will have little time to celebrate the win with a trip to Bayern on Sunday in its battle for the top spot in Bundesliga.

Union Berlin cruised past Ajax Amsterdam 3-1 on Thursday to book a spot in the Europa League round of 16 with the club’s biggest European victory to date.

The Berliners, in the Bundesliga only since 2019, advanced 3-1 on aggregate after a goalless playoff first leg in Amsterdam, amid wild celebrations from their fans at the Alte Foersterei stadium.

Unbeaten in 2023, Union are joint top of the Bundesliga alongside leaders Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund and they struck twice in an efficient first half.

A Robin Knoche penalty in the 20th minute put them in front before defender Josip Juranovic’s shot from outside the box slipped through the fingers of Ajax keeper Geronimo Rulli.

The former European champions pulled a goal back in the 47th with Mohammed Kudus turning in a Steven Bergwijn cross but Union, who have conceded just three goals in the Europa League this season, restored their two-goal lead with Danilho Doekhi’s darting header three minutes later.

It was another disappointing night in the Europa League for Ajax, who reached the knockout phase a record 10th time but have now been eliminated at the first hurdle six times.

It was also left with 10 when Edson Alvarez was sent off following a second booking in stoppage time.

High-flying Union will have little time to celebrate the win with a trip to Bayern on Sunday in its battle for the top spot in Bundesliga.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us