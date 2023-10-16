MagazineBuy Print

Osimhen sidelined with hamstring injury, confirms Napoli

According to a few media reports, Osimhen will be missing the next four rounds of Serie A matches as well as two Champions League clashes with Union Berlin.

Published : Oct 16, 2023 21:58 IST , Milan - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Fiorentina’s Pietro Terracciano fouls Napoli’s Victor Osimhen to concede a penalty.
FILE PHOTO: Fiorentina’s Pietro Terracciano fouls Napoli’s Victor Osimhen to concede a penalty. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Fiorentina’s Pietro Terracciano fouls Napoli’s Victor Osimhen to concede a penalty. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Victor Osimhen will miss Napoli’s match against Verona this weekend after the Serie A club confirmed on Monday that the Nigeria forward picked up a hamstring injury on international duty.

Napoli did not say in its short statement for how long Osimhen would be sidelined with a “medium-grade tear” in his right hamstring, but Italian media report that he could be out for as long as a month.

READ: Nacho Fernandez back in the quad for El Clasico after ban reduced

That would mean the 24-year-old would miss the next four rounds of Serie A matches as well as two Champions League clashes with Union Berlin.

Osimhen picked up the injury during Nigeria’s 2-2 friendly draw with Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Italian champion Napoli is fifth in Serie A on 14 points, seven behind league leader AC Milan, which it faces at the end of the month.

