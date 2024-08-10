MagazineBuy Print

AFC Champions League Two: Where to buy tickets for East Bengal’s preliminary stage against Altyn Asyr?

The Kolkata-based side clinched the ticket to play for a spot in the ACL 2 group stage after it won the 2024 Kalinga Super Cup after beating Odisha FC 3-2 AET.

Published : Aug 10, 2024 17:52 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Saul Crespo scores the second goal for EBFC against Downtown Heroes in 2024 Durand Cup.
FILE PHOTO: Saul Crespo scores the second goal for EBFC against Downtown Heroes in 2024 Durand Cup. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Saul Crespo scores the second goal for EBFC against Downtown Heroes in 2024 Durand Cup. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu

On Thursday morning, at around 11 am, the tickets for the upcoming AFC Champions League Two preliminary stage match between East Bengal and Altyn Asyr went live and are now available for purchase.

The tie will be played on August 14 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

Four teams, including East Bengal FC, are competing for the two available slots in the ACL 2 Group Stage in the West Zone: Bahrain’s Al Ahli will battle it out with Kuwait’s Kuwait SC for the other slot at the Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa.

The Kolkata-based side clinched the ticket to play for a spot in the ACL 2 group stage after it won the 2024 Kalinga Super Cup after beating Odisha FC 3-2 AET.

Where to buy tickets for East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr ACL 2 preliminary match?

The tickets for East Bengal’s AFC Champions League Two preliminary match against Altyn Asyr on August 14 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata can be bought on the BookMyShow platform. According to the platform, the tickets are priced INR 50 onwards.

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
