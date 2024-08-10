AFC Champions League Two: Where to buy tickets for East Bengal’s preliminary stage against Altyn Asyr?

On Thursday morning, at around 11 am, the tickets for the upcoming AFC Champions League Two preliminary stage match between East Bengal and Altyn Asyr went live and are now available for purchase.

The tie will be played on August 14 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

Four teams, including East Bengal FC, are competing for the two available slots in the ACL 2 Group Stage in the West Zone: Bahrain’s Al Ahli will battle it out with Kuwait’s Kuwait SC for the other slot at the Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa.

The Kolkata-based side clinched the ticket to play for a spot in the ACL 2 group stage after it won the 2024 Kalinga Super Cup after beating Odisha FC 3-2 AET.

Where to buy tickets for East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr ACL 2 preliminary match?

The tickets for East Bengal’s AFC Champions League Two preliminary match against Altyn Asyr on August 14 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata can be bought on the BookMyShow platform. According to the platform, the tickets are priced INR 50 onwards.