Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Yaya Toure named assistant manager at Standard Liege

Toure, who earned more than 100 caps for the Ivory Coast during his playing career, is the final addition to the team of coach Carl Hoefkens, who was appointed on Friday.

Published : Jun 20, 2023 22:49 IST , GDANSK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Toure, formerly a player at Manchester City and Barcelona, among others, was briefly an assistant coach at Ukrainian First League side Olimpik Donetsk and Russian Premier League club Akhmat Grozny, both in 2021.
Toure, formerly a player at Manchester City and Barcelona, among others, was briefly an assistant coach at Ukrainian First League side Olimpik Donetsk and Russian Premier League club Akhmat Grozny, both in 2021. | Photo Credit: CARL RECINE/REUTERS
infoIcon

Toure, formerly a player at Manchester City and Barcelona, among others, was briefly an assistant coach at Ukrainian First League side Olimpik Donetsk and Russian Premier League club Akhmat Grozny, both in 2021. | Photo Credit: CARL RECINE/REUTERS

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure was named assistant manager at Belgian Pro League side Standard Liege on Tuesday, the club said.

READ MORE: Messi to make Inter Miami debut next month

The 40-year-old, who earned more than 100 caps for the Ivory Coast during his playing career, is the final addition to the team of coach Carl Hoefkens, who was appointed on Friday.

Toure, formerly a player at Monaco and Barcelona, among others, was briefly an assistant coach at Ukrainian First League side Olimpik Donetsk and Russian Premier League club Akhmat Grozny, both in 2021.

Standard Liege was sixth in the 2022-23 regular season.

Related Topics

Yaya Toure /

AS Monaco /

Barcelona

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Kalvin Phillips vows to fight for Manchester City future
    AFP
  2. Yaya Toure named assistant manager at Standard Liege
    Reuters
  3. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 5: Australia 228/8 (81 overs); Root removes Carey; AUS needs 54 runs, ENG 2 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Intercontinental Cup: Indian football headed in right direction, bigger challenges await
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Indian sports news wrap, June 20
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Yaya Toure named assistant manager at Standard Liege
    Reuters
  2. Tottenham’s Son dismisses rumours of Saudi Arabia move
    Reuters
  3. Pep Guardiola: The man who turned Manchester City into a world beater
    Aashin Prasad
  4. Messi to make Inter Miami debut next month
    Reuters
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: England’s Daly thriving after move home from USA
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Kalvin Phillips vows to fight for Manchester City future
    AFP
  2. Yaya Toure named assistant manager at Standard Liege
    Reuters
  3. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 5: Australia 228/8 (81 overs); Root removes Carey; AUS needs 54 runs, ENG 2 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Intercontinental Cup: Indian football headed in right direction, bigger challenges await
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Indian sports news wrap, June 20
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment