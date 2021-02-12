Teen amateur Avani Prashanth stuns top pros to win third leg of WPGT

Teenage player Avani Prashanth rode on an eagle followed by some steady golf to join an elite list of amateurs to grab the title of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour on Friday.

A brilliant final round of three-under 67 in the third leg of the Hero WPGT saw her overturn a three-shot deficit into a two-shot win at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club.

The 14-year-old Avani started and ended the week with cards of 67 and in between shot even par 70 on the second day.

Her three-day total of six-under 204 saw her top the charts ahead of the experienced Amandeep Drall (69) who aggregated four-under 206.

Vani Kapoor (68) finished third at 208, while Seher Atwal, searching for her maiden win as a pro, struggled on the front nine with a 40 and carded 75 to drop to fourth place at one-under 209. The top four players had under par totals.

RELATED | Ryder Cup captain Harrington tests positive for COVID-19

Avani had been picked by the Virat Kohli Foundation in 2019 and since then her career has been on the rise, including a bunch of wins on the amateur circuit.

In the final round, she started in the lead group but was three shots behind overnight leader Seher. A brilliant eagle on the first was followed by birdies on fifth and eighth and despite a bogey on ninth she turned in three-under 32 and had taken over the lead.

Seher had a rough day with three bogeys and two doubles against two birdies for a front nine total of 40. Amandeep, who was even par on the front nine and Vani, who shot two-under 33 on the first half, were also trailing Avani, who then maintained a steady run with one bogey and one birdie on the back nine.

Overall, Avani had an eagle, three birdies and two bogeys in her 67, while Amandeep had five birdies against four bogeys and Vani had five birdies against three bogeys, all on the back nine. Seher had three birdies, four bogeys and two doubles in her 75.

Amandeep continues to lead the Hero WPGT Order of Merit with Vani and Pranavi Urs second and third. Ridhima Dilawari is lying fourth.