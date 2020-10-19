Scottish Championship: Shubhankar Sharma saves best for last to settle for T-37

Indian gofer Shubhankar Sharma shot his best score of the week with a 4-under 68 on the final day, gaining six spots to finish T-37 in the Scottish Championship here.

It was his third sub-par round of the week as he showed more control and confidence than the earlier days after rounds of 71-72-70 to total 7-under 281.

SSP Chawrasia, who opened the week with solid rounds of 69-69 fumbled on the third with 76 before ending the week with 70 and a total of 5-under 283 in T-51st place.

Spaniard Adrian Otaegui, who began the week with a 62, ended it with a 63 for his first 72-hole stroke play victory on the European Tour.

Otaegui produced a masterclass with five birdies on each side of the Fairmont at St. Andrews against one bogey for 9-under 63 that saw him finish at 23-under and four shots clear of overnight leader Matt Wallace (71).

Though the Indian duo had modest finishes, they looked at the positives.

“I have been driving well as this week also showed but need to be more consistent with other parts. I can see the game turning,” said Sharma.

Chawrasia added, “The first two days were great, but my concentration lapsed on the third as I made a few mistakes and the final day was alright, but the scoring should have been better as the courses gave some good scores.

“I am off to Italy from here and let’s see how it goes. But overall it is good to be back in action after seven months.”

Otaegui’s previous wins came in match play events — the 2017 Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play and the 2018 Belgian Knockout.

Otaegui entered the day four shots behind Wallace but eight birdies in 11 holes from the fifth took him way ahead. The Spaniard, who was second at the English Championship to Andy Sullivan climbed the peak this week in an authoritative manner.

Aaron Rai (66), who has finished inside Top-3 in three of his last four events including a win at Scottish Open, made a fair bid for the Scottish double.

He shot a bogey free 66 and ended third at 17-under, while the English duo of Garrick Porteous (71) and Chris Paisley (68) were Tied-4th.