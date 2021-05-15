Shubhankar Sharma lies tied 53rd at British Masters

India’s Shubhankar Sharma moved to tied 53rd after an action-packed third round at the British Masters.

The only Indian to make the cut among four participants, Sharma carded a 1-under 71 in the third round of the tournament hosted by Danny Willett. Sharma has rounds of 73-71-71 for a total of 1-under 215.

The Indian birdied third and fifth and raised hopes of a good day as he moved up. A bogey on the ninth was a step backward but after five pars, he finished with two birdies and two bogeys in the last four holes. S. S. P. Chawrasia, Ajeetesh Sandhu and Gaganjeet Bhullar had missed the cut.

England’s Eddie Pepperell’s bid to win the British Masters for a second time got a boost as he carried a one-stroke lead into the final round.