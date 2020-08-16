Tvesa endures tough 3rd round at Scottish Open, but gets spot for British Open

Tvesa Malik endured a tough day at the Renaissance Club, carding a seven-over 78 in the third round to lie at the 69th spot at the Ladies Scottish Open here.

However, the Indian golfer had something to cheer about as before the day was out, she received the news of her getting a spot into the Women’s British Open next week.

This makes it the first time that three Indian women will figure in a Major. Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar are already in the field for the Women’s British Open.

Tvesa, one of the three Indians in the field to make the cut this week, had just one birdie against five bogeys and two doubles in typical Links conditions where straying from the fairway extracted severe punishment.

Her birdie on Par-4 fourth was the lone bright spot, as she dropped bogeys on third, eighth, ninth, 11th and 15th. The doubles came on Par-3 12th and par-5 16th.

In the second round, the 23-year-old had a quadruple bogey but rallied from there to make the cut.

One more day at Renaissance should give Tvesa confidence on the Links as she prepares for her first Major next week.

Meanwhile, the stage is set for a final day as Spain’s Azahara Munoz rolled home from 20ft for birdie on the 18th hole to add another round of two-under 69 to her total and take a one-shot lead over American Stacy Lewis at seven-under-par. Lewis is six-under 207 after three rounds.

The five-time LET winner looks to be enjoying herself and will be paired in the final group again alongside Stacy Lewis and Jennifer Song for the second day running.

Lewis, who is in search of her first worldwide victory since 2017, has been on a run of good form.

There are no less than four major champions in the top 11 and all the top five are worldwide tournament winners.

Lydia Ko is one of those in the chasing pack as the 20-time worldwide winner and five-time LET champion is looking to seal her first LET victory since 2016. She is only two shots adrift in T4 after a bogey-free ‘round of the day’ 67.

The highest ranked player in the field, Danielle Kang, kept her chances of winning three tournaments in a row alive with a two-under 69, five strokes off the lead.