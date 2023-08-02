Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Young Pakistan takes on experienced Malaysia; South Korea faces Japan

South Korea will take on Japan in the opening match of the Asian Champions Trophy here at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Thursday.

Korea will look to build momentum from its feat of being the only Asian team to reach the World Cup quarterfinals earlier this year, where it also beat Japan 2-1 in the group stages.

The Korean coach Sin Seok-gyo had expressed his displeasure over the scheduling of the tournament, keeping in mind the Asian Games next month in Hangzhou, and about playing three 4 p.m. matches in the space of four days.

Despite these impediments, Seok-gyo said his team was here to achieve its target of winning the Asian Champions Trophy.

“As a coach, my target is always to be a champion. I hope the young players grow and develop. We want to face India in the final because they are a strong team,” said the 51-year-old.

Jonghyun Jang (second from left) of Korea Hockey Team player at a practice session in Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/The Hindu

But with seven matches in the space of 10 days, Seok-gyo hopes he doesn’t have to contend with injuries.

In the second match of the day, Malaysia and Pakistan will look to get maximum points on the board in their opening encounter.

Teams will also have an opportunity to have a look at Malaysia’s new playing system devised by head coach Arul Anthoni Selvaraj, which was implemented in the South Korea friendlies last month. Azrai Aizad, who was the top-scorer in the Malaysian Hockey League, is deployed as a midfielder.

“Every coach sees players differently. I converted Marhan Jalil from a midfielder into a center back, I moved Faizal Saari from center back into midfield and Fitri Saari is now back in the squad, who I have converted into a striker. I look at elements in hockey where its not just technical skills. A complete team needs players who plays for the team. We have players in this team who will put their bodies on the line. Azrai is a young, talented and superb hockey player. But sometimes when you play for your club you play in a different position. We look at players who can contribute to each position more and Azrai is a player who is fast with the ball and by playing him behind it gives him more space to move into,” explained Selvaraj.

Malaysia, which reached on Saturday, and has hit the training ground for the last four days, would hope to have acclimatised to the conditions better than Pakistan, who arrived late on Tuesday night.

Pakistan had two training sessions on the eve of the tournament in the hope of getting up to speed.

The three-time Asian Champions Trophy winner will use the six-nation event as an opportunity to prove a point after the embarrassment of having missed the World Cup.

Pakistan head coach Muhammad Saqlain was confident about his team matching up to the host India when it comes to skills on the turf.

“We have got three months preparation time for this tournament. The beauty of Indian and Pakistani hockey is often their attacking skills. We might be lagging behind in fitness, but in terms of skills, we are still the No. 1 in the world,” said Saqlain.