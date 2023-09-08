MagazineBuy Print

Onus will be on taking ownership and executing my finishing skills: Gurjant

Gurjant, who has made 91 international appearances so far, said that the team will not take anything for granted.

Published : Sep 08, 2023 13:49 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

PTI
India’s Gurjant Singh (R) stretches for the ball during the Asian Champions Trophy 2023.
India's Gurjant Singh (R) stretches for the ball during the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India’s Gurjant Singh (R) stretches for the ball during the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Having missed out on playing the last edition in Jakarta, the Indian men’s hockey team’s dependable forward Gurjant Singh is ready to take more ownership and execute his skills to help the side during the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, starting September 23.

Deepika: Training under Rupinder at national camp will help me during Asian Games 2023

Speaking about his role at the Games, the forward said, “It will be about taking that ownership, and the focus will be on executing my finishing skills to the T. I have been part of the team for quite some time now, and I have grown and learned a lot as a player in the past couple of years.” India has been grouped with Pakistan, Japan, Bangladesh, Singapore and Uzbekistan in Pool A. They will open their campaign against Uzbekistan on September 24.

Having made his senior international debut in 2017, Gurjant missed out on the quadrennial extravaganza last time around.

Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 4

“I missed the previous edition of the Asian Games due to an injury, I had to follow the team from home, which was pretty difficult for me. But, I am honoured and excited to have gotten the chance this time to represent my country at the prestigious event,” he said.

Gurjant, who has made 91 international appearances so far, said that the team will not take anything for granted.

“We know what is at stake; all the teams will be aiming for nothing short of winning the gold. It will certainly be tough, but we are up for the challenge, and will give our everything to win the gold and ultimately qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.”

