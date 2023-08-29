MagazineBuy Print

India routs Bangladesh 15-1 in men’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier

While Maninder Singh was the leading scorer with four goals, Mohammed Raheel netted three whereas Sukhvinder, Gurjot Singh, and Pawan Rajbhar hit two goals each.

Published : Aug 29, 2023 22:56 IST , Salalah - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Mohd. Raheel wins the Player of the match for scoring a Hattrick against Bangladesh in the first match of Men’s Asian Hockey5s World Cup Qualifier 2023.
Mohd. Raheel wins the Player of the match for scoring a Hattrick against Bangladesh in the first match of Men's Asian Hockey5s World Cup Qualifier 2023. | Photo Credit: X @TheHockeyIndia
infoIcon

Mohd. Raheel wins the Player of the match for scoring a Hattrick against Bangladesh in the first match of Men’s Asian Hockey5s World Cup Qualifier 2023. | Photo Credit: X @TheHockeyIndia

India crushed Bangladesh by a massive margin of 15-1 in the men’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier contest, here on Tuesday.

While Maninder Singh was the leading scorer with four goals, Mohammed Raheel netted three whereas Sukhvinder, Gurjot Singh, and Pawan Rajbhar hit two goals each.

Mandeep Mor and Dipsan Tirkey scored one goal apiece as well.

ALSO READ: India win inaugural Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier, beat Thailand 7-2 in final

On the other hand, Sawon Sarowar (2nd) scored the solitary goal for Bangladesh.

India began on a dominant note, allowing Pawan Rajbhar to penetrate the opponent’s box early on.

After Bangladesh denied him a scoring opportunity, it counter-attacked with Sarowar (2nd) netting the opening goal of the encounter.

However, India levelled the scores immediately with Raheel (2nd) providing the equaliser.

In the eighth minute, skipper Mor put India in the lead, which was instantly followed by goals from Tirkey (9th) and Maninder (10th).

Suraj Karkera then made a sensational save which saw India counter-attack again, with Gurjot (13th) scoring the fifth goal.

Sukhvinder (13th) and Raheel (15th) struck one goal each to take India to 7-1 at half-time.

India began with another attack from the right as Maninder (18th) found the back of the net to make it 8-1.

Less than a minute later, Rajbhar (19th) also entered the scoresheet with India’s ninth goal.

India continued to overwhelm Bangladesh with possession and pressed deeper into the opponent’s half.

Sukhvinder’s (22nd) strike propelled India into double figures in the goal tally, as his effort from near the halfway mark was successful.

A minute later, Gurjot (23rd) beat the Bangladeshi keeper once again for India’s 11th goal.

In the following minute, Raheel (24th) produced a reverse hit to complete his hat-trick.

Rajbhar (26th) hit the back of the net to ensure the flurry of goals continued for India, as with a couple of minutes left, Maninder (28th and 30th) also completed his hat-trick.

India will take on Oman next, followed by a clash against Pakistan, on Wednesday.

