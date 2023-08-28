MagazineBuy Print

India win inaugural Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier, beat Thailand 7-2 in final

With the win, India qualified for the inaugural edition of the Hockey 5s World Cup to be held in Muscat from January 24-27 next year.

Published : Aug 28, 2023

PTI
File Photo: Navjot Kaur of India had scored a hat-trick in the semifinal as India beat Malaysia 9-5 to make it to the final.
File Photo: Navjot Kaur of India had scored a hat-trick in the semifinal as India beat Malaysia 9-5 to make it to the final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
File Photo: Navjot Kaur of India had scored a hat-trick in the semifinal as India beat Malaysia 9-5 to make it to the final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India defeated Thailand 7-2 in the final here on Monday to win the inaugural Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier and seal its berth in the next year’s World Cup.

Mariana Kujur (2nd, 8th minutes) and Jyoti (10th, 27th) scored a brace for India, while Monika Dipi Toppo (7th), skipper Navjot Kaur (23rd) and Mahima Choudhary (29th) were the other goal scorers.

For Thailand, Kunjira Inpa (5th) and Sanpoung Kornkanok (5th) were on target.

India, thus, qualified for the inaugural edition of the Hockey 5s World Cup to be held in Muscat from January 24-27 next year.

It was quick to get off the blocks with Kujur handing her side the lead very early into the match with an excellent field goal. But Thailand struck two goals in quick time through Ipna and Kornkanok to put India on the back foot.

ALSO READ: India starts Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier campaign against Bangladesh

India responded immediately through in-form Toppo as she made a brilliant penetration and scored a fine field goal to level the scores minutes later. It then took the lead through Kujur’s second strike a minute later.

With four minutes remaining in the first half, Jyoti extended India’s lead to 4-2. After the change of ends, a charged-up India continued to play with pace and precision, testing Thailand’s defence constantly.

Its efforts paid off as captain Navjot added a fifth goal to the tally. With three minutes remaining, Jyoti pumped in another goal to make it 6-2 and then Choudhary made it 7-2.

Earlier in the day, Navjot slammed a hat-trick as India defeated Malaysia 9-5 to enter the final. Hockey India has announced Rs 2 lakh reward to each player of the team, while Rs 1 lakh each for the support staff.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
