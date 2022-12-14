Hockey

FIH Women’s Nations Cup: India beats South Africa 2-0, tops group

Deep Grace Ekka (14th minute) and Gurjit Kaur (59th) scored for India against the South Africans to end the pool B league engagement with an all-win record.

14 December, 2022
Gurjit Kaur scored India's second goal in the 2-0 win over South Africa in its third pool match at the FIH Women's Nations Cup in Valencia on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Gurjit Kaur scored India’s second goal in the 2-0 win over South Africa in its third pool match at the FIH Women’s Nations Cup in Valencia on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Already through to the semifinals, India beat South Africa 2-0 to notch up its third win on the trot and top the pool in the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup on Wednesday.

World number eight India topped the pool with nine points. It had beaten Chile (3-1) and Asian Games nemesis Japan (2-1) in its earlier matches.

The eight-team tournament is important for India as it brings in a system of promotion-relegation, where the champions will be promoted to the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Women’s Pro League, a key event ahead of next year’s Asian Games and 2024 Paris Olympics.

