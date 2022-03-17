FIH Pro League: Indian women's team to host Netherlands on April 8 and 9

The Indian women's team will take on Olympic champion The Netherlands in a double-header of the FIH Pro League on April 8 and 9 in Bhubaneswar, Hockey India said on Thursday.

India and the defending champion Netherlands were originally scheduled to play on February 19 and 20 but the matches had to be postponed following the visiting team's concern over rise in COVID-19 cases in its country, especially the highly contagious omicron variant of the infection.

India has played six matches so far in the FIH Pro League. It beat China 7-1 and 2-1 in Muscat, followed by a 2-1 win and a 3-4 loss against Spain in February.

It recently defeated Germany 1-1 (3-0 SO) after the visitor gained an extra point having won the shootout 1-1 (2-1 SO) in the first match.

India had previously played the Netherlands at the Olympic Games in its group stage match where it lost 1-5. Netherlands went on to win the Olympic Gold medal.

The Netherlands, World no.1, has so far played four matches in tournament. It beat Belgium 2-0 and 3-1 in October and November last year followed by back-to-back 1-0 and 2-2 (3-2 SO) wins against Spain in February this year.