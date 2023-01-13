Hockey

Australia’s Jeremy Hayward scores first hat-trick of 2023 Hockey World Cup against France

Australia’s Jeremy Hayward scored the first hat-trick of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 during his side’s Group A opener against France.

Team Sportstar
13 January, 2023 16:22 IST
13 January, 2023 16:22 IST
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Jeremy Hayward scored the first hat-trick of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023.

FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Jeremy Hayward scored the first hat-trick of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia’s Jeremy Hayward scored the first hat-trick of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 during his side’s Group A opener against France.

Australia’s Jeremy Hayward scored the first hat-trick of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 during his side’s Group A opener against France at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The 29-year-old Hayward struck in the 26th, 28th and 38th minutes with all goals coming from penalty corners.

FOLLOW AUSTRALIA VS FRANCE LIVE BLOG

Six minutes after Hayward achieved the feat, his teammate Tom Craig also completed his hat-trick with final score being 8-0 in Australia’s favour.

Hayward was a member of the Kookaburras side that won the World Cup in 2014 and bronze medal at the 2018 edition. He was also a part of the team which won the gold medals at the 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games and silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

India announces 18-member squad for Hockey World Cup, Harmanpreet Singh named captain

Indian women’s team begins Nation’s Cup campaign against Chile with an eye on Pro League

India goes down 4-5 to Australia in 5th hockey Test, loses series 1-4

India vs Australia hockey Tests: India concedes last-minute goal to lose 4-5 to Australia 

Videos

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us