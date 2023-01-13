Australia’s Jeremy Hayward scores first hat-trick of 2023 Hockey World Cup against France

Australia’s Jeremy Hayward scored the first hat-trick of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 during his side’s Group A opener against France at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The 29-year-old Hayward struck in the 26th, 28th and 38th minutes with all goals coming from penalty corners.

Six minutes after Hayward achieved the feat, his teammate Tom Craig also completed his hat-trick with final score being 8-0 in Australia’s favour.

Hayward was a member of the Kookaburras side that won the World Cup in 2014 and bronze medal at the 2018 edition. He was also a part of the team which won the gold medals at the 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games and silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.