Junior India hockey camper Yashdeep tests positive for COVID

Junior India hockey camper Yashdeep Siwach tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival at the SAI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru and has been hospitalised as a precautionary measure.

Siwach arrived for the preparatory camp on Sunday along with the other trainees and underwent testing. Although SAI protocols stipulate that every player across sports has to get a mandatory RT-PCR test done before arrival, many had managed only the rapid-antigen test and were tested again on arrival.

The reports came late on Thursday. All players, however, have been in mandatory quarantine since arrival regardless of the test results. Siwach has been moved to the SD Sparsh Multispeciality Hospital and is being monitored constantly.

The junior men are expected to be in camp till January 18 for the upcoming Junior Asia Cup.