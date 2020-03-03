More Sports Hockey Hockey Manpreet, Rani in race for Hockey India's Player of the Year Award Manpreet Singh and Rani Rampal are nominated for the Player of the Year award, while Sreejesh and Savita Punia are in race for the best Goalkeeper's award. Uthra Ganesan NEW DELHI 03 March, 2020 19:56 IST Manpreet Singh (left) and Rani Rampal guided their respective national teams in sealing the Tokyo Olympics berth. (File Photo) - Biswaranjan Rout Uthra Ganesan NEW DELHI 03 March, 2020 19:56 IST Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, captain Manpreet Singh and Surender Kumar would be vying for boasting rights as the best Indian hockey player for the year 2019 and a purse of Rs. 25 lakh at the third Hockey India awards to be held on Sunday. The nominations for the annual awards were announced on Tuesday. While the men would be competing for the Dhruv Batra Player of the Year, among the women, Deep Grace Ekka, drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur, captain Rani Rampal and goalkeeper Savita Punia have been nominated for the Player of the Year award.ALSO READ| Indian men’s hockey team achieves all-time highest ranking Interestingly, Manpreet and Deep Grace were also named Sportspersons of the Year (team sports) at The Hindu Group's Sportstar Aces award earlier this year. Manpreet was also named FIH Player of the Year (male). The awards, for excellence in 2019 and overall contribution to the game, have a total prize money worth Rs. 1.30 crores and a trophy in each section.The Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award carries a cash prize of Rs. 30 lakh, while the Jugraj Singh Upcoming Player of the Year (Men) and Asunta Lakra Upcoming Player of the Year (Women) would get cash prizes of Rs. 10 lakh each. Individual awards in each department – best forward, midfielder, defender and goalkeeper – carry a cash prizes of Rs. 5 lakh each. The biggest of them would be the Lifetime Achievement award, to be announced on the day of the event, carrying a prize purse of Rs. 30 lakh and trophy.The nominees: Player of the Year (male): Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Surender KumarPlayer of the Year (female): Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Rani Rampal, Savita PuniaUpcoming Player of the Year (Under-21 male): Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Mandeep Mor, Vivek Sagar PrasadUpcoming Player of the Year (Under-21 female): Lalremsiami, Salima Tete, Sharmila DeviForward of the Year: Lalit Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Navneet Kaur, Rani RampalMidfielder of the Year: Manpreet Singh, Monika, Neha Goyal, Vivek Sagar PrasadDefender of the Year: Deep Grace Ekka, Harmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun KumarGoalkeeper of the Year: Krishan Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Rajani Etimarpu, Savita PuniaJhaman Lal Sharma Award for Invaluable Contribution: TBAPresident’s Award for Outstanding Achievement: TBALifetime Achievement Award: TBA Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos