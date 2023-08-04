Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Korea comes from behind to hold Pakistan 1-1

South Korea rallied to deny Pakistan a first win in the Asian Champions Trophy as both teams played out a 1-1 draw here on Friday at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium.

Pakistan, which lost to Malaysia on the opening day, pretty much played a similar game against the Koreans. The Green Shirts were sharp with their high press and forced plenty of turnovers, but were wasteful with their finishing and failed to convert five penalty corners. Korea ensured it made Pakistan rue its misses.

In the sixth minute, Abdul Rehman failed to hit the target from close range after being set up by Arshad Liaqat. Pakistan was excellent in cutting out passes and surging forward in numbers. Abdul Shahid made one similar run through two Korean defenders and played the pass across the goal, where a sliding Afraz couldn’t get on the end of.

Shahid, though, made up for the miss from earlier, when he had the simplest of tasks to divert Abdul Rana’s fiercely struck pass to the back post. The Koreans were poor in closing down Rana, who had the time and space to pick out Shahid from inside the circle.

Pakistan could have added to the scoreline, but drag flicker Mohammed Khan had another forgettable evening from penalty corners. Pakistan couldn’t convert any of its seven PCs on Thursday, while it squandered four opportunities. Khan and his men tried variations but weren’t successful with any of them.

Korea pinned Pakistan in the final quarter of the game and forced mistakes from Pakistan. Korea, too, had chances from its penalty corners, especially in the 48th minute when Jonghyun Jang’s drag flick was crucially blocked by the last man Liaqat on the line.

It had six PCs in the final 15 minutes and Jang struck the body of Muhammad Abdullah on the line to earn his side a penalty stroke. Jihun Yang made no mistake in restoring parity with seven minutes left.

Against the run of play, Pakistan had the chance to go ahead in the final three minutes but Jaehyon Kim pulled off a stunning triple save including two from the stick of Shahid to end the game with a point.

RESULT: Pakistan (Shahid Abdul 18’) 1-1 Korea (Yang Jihun 53’)