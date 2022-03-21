Savita wins Sportswoman of the Year (Team Sports) award at Sportstar Aces 2022

Savita was adjudged the Sportswoman of the Year (Team Sports) at the 2022 Sportstar Aces Awards at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai on Saturday.

Savita has been there between the sticks for quite some time now, earning over 200 caps through the last decade. Much like the Indian team, she had a miserable start in Tokyo, conceding 11 goals in the opening three games. But as the team rebounded, so did Savita, recording two back to back clean sheets against Ireland and World No. 2 Australia, in the quarters.

The resoluteness that Savita displayed was remarkable and for her fine display, she was to gain the coveted Goalkeeper of the Year award by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, chess great Viswanathan Anand, former India football skipper Bhaichung Bhutia and Olympians Anjali Bhagwat and Aparna Popat are the members of the Sportstar Aces 2022 jury.