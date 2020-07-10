Hockey Hockey Sharmila Devi missing the adrenaline rush of playing hockey The 18-year-old India striker looks back on her past one year with the senior national team. Team Sportstar 10 July, 2020 13:30 IST Sharmila Devi made her India debut in August, 2019, at the Tokyo Olympics Test event. - HOCKEY INDIA Team Sportstar 10 July, 2020 13:30 IST India striker Sharmila Devi has said the experience of not playing hockey for a long time was new for her, and that she had been maintaining her fitness during the break.“It has been a really different experience to not have felt that adrenaline rush of playing the sport, but I’m just making sure I'm maintaining my fitness and am ready to play as soon as we are allowed,” the 18-year-old, who is currently in Hisar with her family, told Hockey India.Sharmila said she was fortunate to be guided by head coach Sjoerd Marijne, and the experienced players in Rani Rampal and Vandana Katariya in the Indian team. “I am hoping that we will be able to play hockey again soon, and I am really looking forward to making a difference for my team once that happens and we start playing the top teams,” she said.‘Experience of a lifetime’Sharmila made her international debut at the Olympic Test event in Tokyo and it’s been an eventful period for her since. “Life has really been going on at a very fast pace for me in the past one year, but I couldn't have asked for more. Having made my debut at the Olympic Test event in Tokyo back in August 2019, it was an experience of a lifetime for me because we won the tournament there,” she said.ALSO READ | Rani Rampal's success offers me hope - Rajwinder KaurThe FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2019 against USA was her favourite moment with the Indian team so far. “It was definitely a huge moment for me, to have represented the country at such a huge tournament. We were looking to secure our berth in the Tokyo Olympics and were playing against such a strong opposition, so it felt really good to have done well, and helped the team in achieving our goal. I’m looking forward to more such victories and enjoyable moments with the team,” she said.Sharmila has so far made nine appearances for the senior team. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos