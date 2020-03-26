Isolation Olympics: England hockey player Samuel Ward keeps up spirit after postponed Games

The outbreak of coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc affecting day-to-day life globally. The unprecedented situation has forced the International Olympic Committee to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to next year. As global sport remains suspended, athletes across the world are finding new ways to deal with the unusual situation of spending days without training sessions and matchday action.

England and Great Britain hockey player Samuel Ward has found a hilarious way to cope with the postponement by creating "Isolation Olympics" at his home in Maidenhead. Ward, who suffered a career-threatening injury to his left eye during last year's Olympic Qualifiers, was set to make his international comeback in the FIH Pro League before the tournament was suspended earlier in March.

The 29-year old has been posting videos of the games on social media which includes rest day and media day.

Ward announced a rest day for the games as he posted a video of himself playing cricket with a hockey stick with England's cricket selector James Taylor making an appearance as the umpire.

As the Badminton Horse Trials in England announced cancellation, Ward announced dressage as the third event.