Hockey

How coaches are using headphones to ace tactical battles at Hockey World Cup

Different coaches participating in the World Cup explained how the communication device played a crucial role during a hockey match.

Y. B. Sarangi
ROURKELA 19 January, 2023 19:37 IST
“It is helpful for the teams in changing their tactics,” Australia coach Colin Batch said on use of headphones.

"It is helpful for the teams in changing their tactics," Australia coach Colin Batch said on use of headphones.

In modern hockey matches, coaches talking over headphones is a common sight. The ongoing Hockey World Cup in Odisha is no different, as coaches of various teams interact with their colleagues strategically positioned upstairs to provide valuable tactical inputs.

Tactical changes

“When you are on the bench, it is hard to see how a match is playing out. When you are in a higher position, you get a much-advantaged point, and you can pass on some important information. It is up to the (guy positioned at the) top to provide feedback on the general play, structure and what will change in our tactics,” said Australia coach Colin Batch.

“It is helpful for the teams in changing their tactics. It has been going on for a while... recognising the situations and momentum of a match and trying to play through that.”

Different perspective

For Matias Vila, an assistant coach of Argentina, the view from the top gives a different perspective.

Vila shared an example of how the device helped his team in its 3-3 draw against Australia. “In the last match, we changed substitutions faster, every three minutes. That helped us maintain the intensity. Australia changes from man-to-man (marking) to zone (defence). So the coach from upstairs told us when they were man-to-man and when they were zonal. And we knew where to stand accordingly on the field,” said Vila.

Xavier de Greve, an assistant coach with the French side, provided his insight. “During the match, I go to the top floor and see things very tactically. I see some points and give them to the team on the opposition players and field. The job is to see the change in the tactics of the opponent. I give all the information to the bench.

“In football, I think, it is not easy to change the tactics. In hockey, we do change the tactics,” said Xavier.

