Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

Puneri Paltan defeated defending champions Dabang Delhi 43-38 in the first match of November 1st of Pro Kabaddi season 9 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

Puneri leaps two spots and sits in second place with 32 points in 9 matches, while Dabang Delhi fell to the third position with 29 points in 9 games.

Bengaluru Bulls lost the second game of the night, by slender two points to Haryana Steelers, who seem to be back on the winning track and gaining momentum to their side by climbing five spots from 10th place to end up at the fifth position.

CATCH UP ON ALL THE ACTIONS OF WEEK 3 OF PKL 9 IN SPORTSTAR’S WEEKLY RECAP STREAM. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK’S ANALYSIS HERE:

MATCHES TODAY: 1 NOVEMBER, TUESDAY

MATCH 1:PUNERI PALTAN VS DABANG DELHI

MATCH 2: HARYANA STEELRS VS BENGALLURU BULLS