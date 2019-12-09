Home Kabaddi Indian Kabaddi teams bag gold in South Asian Games The men's national Kabaddi team beat Sri Lanka 51-18 while the women thumped host Nepal 50-13. Team Sportstar Kathmandu 09 December, 2019 17:06 IST The victorious Indian women's and men's national Kabaddi teams after winning their finals at Kathmandu. - Special arrangement Team Sportstar Kathmandu 09 December, 2019 17:06 IST It's a double delight for Indian Kabaddi at the South Asian Games, as the men's and women's team bagged gold beating Sri Lanka and Nepal respectively in the finals at Kathmandu. Nitesh Kumar, Vishal Bharadwaj, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Sehrawat and Deepak Niwas Hooda starred for India in a dominant 51-18 win against the Islanders, a victorious campaign for Hooda in his first stint as national captain.Ritu Kumari, Nisha, Pushpa, Sakshi Kumar, Priyanka, Ritu Negi and Deepika Henry Joseph started for India in what ended in a 50-13 win over the host. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.