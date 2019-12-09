Indian Kabaddi teams bag gold in South Asian Games

It's a double delight for Indian Kabaddi at the South Asian Games, as the men's and women's team bagged gold beating Sri Lanka and Nepal respectively in the finals at Kathmandu.



Nitesh Kumar, Vishal Bharadwaj, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Sehrawat and Deepak Niwas Hooda starred for India in a dominant 51-18 win against the Islanders, a victorious campaign for Hooda in his first stint as national captain.

Ritu Kumari, Nisha, Pushpa, Sakshi Kumar, Priyanka, Ritu Negi and Deepika Henry Joseph started for India in what ended in a 50-13 win over the host.