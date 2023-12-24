PKL Live Score: U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans - Pro Kabaddi League latest updates

- December 24, 2023 19:37KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR
Bengaluru Bulls
Bharat has been the prime raider for Bengaluru Bulls this season after racking up 56 raid points in 7 matches. However, he picked up only 1 point in his previous appearance.
Bengaluru Bulls’ defence will be led by Saurabh Nandal who has pocketed 17 tackle points in 7 games of PKL 10.
Sachin Narwal is the top all-rounder in the squad having accumulated 3 points so far.
Telugu Titans
For Telugu Titans, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat will be the main raider. He has accumulated 63 raid points in 6 matches, including 6 do-or-die raid points.
Ajit Pawar leads the defence for Telugu Titans and has scored 11 tackle points in 5 matches.
Sanjeevi S. is the best all-rounder in the team with 14 points in 5 matches.
- December 24, 2023 19:36MATCH 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans PREVIEW
Bengaluru Bulls head into this contest on the back of a defeat against Puneri Paltan on December 20. They lost the match 18-43. This was their fifth loss of Pro Kabaddi League season 10.
Telugu Titans won against Haryana Steelers in their last match by a 37-36 scoreline on December 22.
Bengaluru Bulls have faced Telugu Titans 21 times in the history of PKL.
With 14 wins against Telugu Titans, Bengaluru Bulls are ahead in the head-to-head record. Whereas the Telugu Titans have won 3 times, and 4 matches ended in a tie.
The previous contest between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans match saw the Bengaluru Bulls come out on top with a 49-38 victory.
With 2 wins and 5 losses, Bengaluru Bulls are ninth on the PKL 10 points table with 14 points.
Telugu Titans are twelfth after winning 1 match and losing five. They have a total of 7 points.
- December 24, 2023 19:32Surinder Singh vs Maninder Singh
Two strongmen and their teams go up against each other in a crucial clash for both teams. Bengal is looking to gather some steam while U Mumba’s young brigade will want to keep the dividends coming. What are your predictions for this clash?
- December 24, 2023 19:20KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR
U Mumba
Guman Singh has been the prime raider for U Mumba this season after racking up 38 raid points in 5 matches. He scored 11 points in his last match.
U Mumba’s defence will be led by Rinku Sharma who has pocketed 11 tackle points in 5 games of PKL 10.
All-rounder Amirmohammad Zafardanesh is also a player to watch out for, after amassing 48 points.
Bengal Warriors
Maninder Singh has been the top raider for Bengal Warriors in Season 10. He has amassed 61 raid points in 6 matches, including 3 do-or-die raid points.
Shubham Shinde is the best defender from the squad, claiming 23 tackle points in 6 matches
- December 24, 2023 19:11MATCH 1: U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors - PREVIEW
U Mumba head into this match after 46-33 win against Tamil Thalaivas on December 17. This was their third win of Pro Kabaddi League season 10. Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, had tied their last encounter with 37 points against U.P. Yoddhas.
U Mumba have faced Bengal Warriors 18 times in the history of PKL.
With 13 wins against Bengal Warriors, U Mumba are ahead in the head-to-head record. Whereas Bengal Warriors have won 4 times and 1 match ended in a tie.
The previous contest between U Mumba and Bengal Warriors ended in favour of the former. They won the match 49-41, in Season 9.
After 5 matches, U Mumba are seventh on the PKL Season 10 points table. They have won 3 times and lost two in 5 matches, amassing 16 points so far.
Bengal Warriors have 21 points and are fourth on the points table. They have won three and lost once, while 2 games ended in a tie.
- December 24, 2023 19:08Live streaming and telecast information
The Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and available to watch for free on Disney + Hotstar
