PKL Live Score: U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans - Pro Kabaddi League latest updates

December 24, 2023 19:37

KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Bengaluru Bulls

Bharat has been the prime raider for Bengaluru Bulls this season after racking up 56 raid points in 7 matches. However, he picked up only 1 point in his previous appearance.

Bengaluru Bulls’ defence will be led by Saurabh Nandal who has pocketed 17 tackle points in 7 games of PKL 10.

Sachin Narwal is the top all-rounder in the squad having accumulated 3 points so far.

Telugu Titans

For Telugu Titans, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat will be the main raider. He has accumulated 63 raid points in 6 matches, including 6 do-or-die raid points.

Ajit Pawar leads the defence for Telugu Titans and has scored 11 tackle points in 5 matches.

Sanjeevi S. is the best all-rounder in the team with 14 points in 5 matches.