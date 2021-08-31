Kabaddi

PKL 2021 auctions: Money left for each team after the auction

PKL 2021 Auctions: Here's how much money each Pro Kabaddi League team is left with in its purse.

31 August, 2021 22:15 IST

Each team began the PKL auction with a purse of Rs. 4.40 crore.   -  Twitter @ProKabaddi

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
After an action-packed Pro Kabaddi League 2021 auctions, here's how much money each team is left with in its purse.

TeamTotal spentRemaining purse
Bengal WarriorsRs. 4.20 croreRs. 20.28 lakh
Bengaluru BullsRs. 4.05 croreRs. 35.23 lakh
Dabang DelhiRs. 3.98 croreRs. 41.71 lakh
Gujarat GiantsRs. 4.06 croreRs. 33.61 lakh
Haryana SteelersRs. 3.83 croreRs. 56.63 lakh
Jaipur Pink PanthersRs. 4.22 croreRs. 18.06 lakh
Patna PiratesRs. 3.87 croreRs. 53.29 lakh
Puneri PaltanRs. 4.03 croreRs. 36.71 lakh
Tamil ThalaivasRs. 3.86 croreRs. 53.54 lakh
Telugu TitansRs. 4.22 croreRs. 17.73 lakh
U MumbaRs. 3.77 croreRs. 63.30 lakh
UP YoddhaRs. 4.12 croreRs. 27.53 lakh

