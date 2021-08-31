More Sports Kabaddi Kabaddi PKL 2021 auctions: Money left for each team after the auction PKL 2021 Auctions: Here's how much money each Pro Kabaddi League team is left with in its purse. Team Sportstar 31 August, 2021 22:15 IST Each team began the PKL auction with a purse of Rs. 4.40 crore. - Twitter @ProKabaddi Team Sportstar 31 August, 2021 22:15 IST After an action-packed Pro Kabaddi League 2021 auctions, here's how much money each team is left with in its purse. PKL Auctions 2021 LIVE: Spotlight on Pardeep Narwal and Siddharth Desai TeamTotal spentRemaining purseBengal WarriorsRs. 4.20 croreRs. 20.28 lakhBengaluru BullsRs. 4.05 croreRs. 35.23 lakhDabang DelhiRs. 3.98 croreRs. 41.71 lakhGujarat GiantsRs. 4.06 croreRs. 33.61 lakhHaryana SteelersRs. 3.83 croreRs. 56.63 lakhJaipur Pink PanthersRs. 4.22 croreRs. 18.06 lakhPatna PiratesRs. 3.87 croreRs. 53.29 lakhPuneri PaltanRs. 4.03 croreRs. 36.71 lakhTamil ThalaivasRs. 3.86 croreRs. 53.54 lakhTelugu TitansRs. 4.22 croreRs. 17.73 lakhU MumbaRs. 3.77 croreRs. 63.30 lakhUP YoddhaRs. 4.12 croreRs. 27.53 lakh Read more stories on Kabaddi. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :