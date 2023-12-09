PKL 2023, Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers: When, where to watch, H2H records

Bengal Warriors will face Dabang Delhi KC on the second day of the Bengaluru leg of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 being played on Saturday.
In the second match of the day, Dabang Delhi KC will meet Haryana Steelers at the same venue -Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.
Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head record
In a total of 12 matches, Bengal Warriors has won nine, while the Tamil Thalaivas has won two of them. One encounter between them ended in a tie.
Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head record
In 12 matches between the two teams, Dabang Delhi KC has come out on top on five occasions, while Haryana Steelers has seven victories.
Follow | PKL 2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10
Live streaming details
When will the Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 10 match start?
When will the Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana SteelersPKL 10 match start?
Where to watch PKL 10?
