PKL 2023, Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers: When, where to watch, H2H records

PKL 10: All you need to know before the Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 match on December 10.

Published : Dec 09, 2023 22:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Ajay Thakur (yellow jersey) of Tamil Thalaivas seen in action against Bengal Warriors during their Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (season seven) at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi on August 29, 2019.
FILE PHOTO: Ajay Thakur (yellow jersey) of Tamil Thalaivas seen in action against Bengal Warriors during their Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (season seven) at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi on August 29, 2019. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Shiv Kumar Pushpakar
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ajay Thakur (yellow jersey) of Tamil Thalaivas seen in action against Bengal Warriors during their Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (season seven) at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi on August 29, 2019. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Bengal Warriors will face Dabang Delhi KC on the second day of the Bengaluru leg of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 being played on Saturday.

In the second match of the day, Dabang Delhi KC will meet Haryana Steelers at the same venue -Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head record

In a total of 12 matches, Bengal Warriors has won nine, while the Tamil Thalaivas has won two of them. One encounter between them ended in a tie. 

Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head record

In 12 matches between the two teams, Dabang Delhi KC has come out on top on five occasions, while Haryana Steelers has seven victories. 

Follow | PKL 2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10

Live streaming details
When will the Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 10 match start?
The Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2023-24 match will start at 8:00 PM IST, on Saturday, December 10.
When will the Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana SteelersPKL 10 match start?
The Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers PKL 2023-24 match will start at 9:00 PM IST, on Saturday, December 10.
Where to watch PKL 10?
The PKL 2023-24 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

