Tamil Thalaivas will face Patna Pirates on the first day of the Chennai leg of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 being played on Friday.
In the second match, Haryana Steelers will meet Telugu Titans at the same venue - SDAT multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.
Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates head-to-head record
In a total of 12 matches, Patna Pirates has won 6 whereas Tamil Thalaivas has come out victorious on 3 occasions. The matches ended in a tie.
Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans head-to-head record
In 9 matches between the two teams, Haryana Steelers have won 5 whereas Telugu Titans have come out victorious on 3 occasions. One match ended in a stalemate.
Follow | PKL-2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10
Live streaming details
When will the Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates PKL 10 match start?
When will the Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans PKL 10 match start?
Where to watch PKL 10?
Latest on Sportstar
- PKL 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans: When, where to watch, H2H records
- SA vs IND Live Score, 3rd ODI: South Africa 195/7 (39); Mukesh removes Miller to put India on brink of series win
- ISL 2023-24 points table: Jamshedpur FC beats struggling Hyderabad 5-0
- IND-W vs AUS-W: From adverse health conditions to Test debut, life comes full circle for Lauren Cheatle
- India trains behind closed doors ahead of South Africa Test; Gill, Jaiswal enjoy good outing in intra-squad game
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE