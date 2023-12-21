PKL 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans: When, where to watch, H2H records

Tamil Thalaivas will face Patna Pirates on the first day of the Chennai leg of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 being played on Friday.

In the second match, Haryana Steelers will meet Telugu Titans at the same venue - SDAT multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates head-to-head record

In a total of 12 matches, Patna Pirates has won 6 whereas Tamil Thalaivas has come out victorious on 3 occasions. The matches ended in a tie.

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans head-to-head record

In 9 matches between the two teams, Haryana Steelers have won 5 whereas Telugu Titans have come out victorious on 3 occasions. One match ended in a stalemate.

Live streaming details