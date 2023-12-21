MagazineBuy Print

PKL 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans: When, where to watch, H2H records

PKL 10: All you need to know before the Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 match on December 22.

Published : Dec 21, 2023 23:42 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Tamil Thalaivas in action against Patna Pirates.
FILE PHOTO: Tamil Thalaivas in action against Patna Pirates. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Srihari P
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Tamil Thalaivas in action against Patna Pirates. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Srihari P

Tamil Thalaivas will face Patna Pirates on the first day of the Chennai leg of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 being played on Friday.

In the second match, Haryana Steelers will meet Telugu Titans at the same venue - SDAT multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates head-to-head record

In a total of 12 matches, Patna Pirates has won 6 whereas Tamil Thalaivas has come out victorious on 3 occasions. The matches ended in a tie.

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans head-to-head record

In 9 matches between the two teams, Haryana Steelers have won 5 whereas Telugu Titans have come out victorious on 3 occasions. One match ended in a stalemate.

Follow | PKL-2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10

Live streaming details

When will the Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates PKL 10 match start?
The Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates PKL 2023-24 match will start at 8:00 PM IST, on Friday, December 22.
When will the Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans PKL 10 match start?
The Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans PKL 2023-24 match will start at 9:00 PM IST, on Friday, December 22.
Where to watch PKL 10?
The PKL 2023-24 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Related Topics

Pro Kabaddi league /

PKL 10

