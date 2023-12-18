Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Match Day 16 LIVE Score: Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas in action; Puneri Paltans to face Dabang Delhi at 9 PM

- December 18, 2023 19:59TOSS- Bengal Warriors
UP Yoddhas to make the first raid of the match
- December 18, 2023 19:54Players enter
Both teams enter the field!!!
- December 18, 2023 19:50PKL Season 10: Bengal Warriors defender Shubham Shinde keen to capitalise on early momentum
- December 18, 2023 19:41In points table:
Bengal Warriors- 1st- 3W, 1L, 1D
UP Yoddhas- 8th -2W, 2L
- December 18, 2023 19:20Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas- Lineups
Bengal Warriors - Vaibhav Garje, Maninder Singh, Nitin Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, Darpan, Aditya Shinde, Shubham Shinde
UP Yoddhas- Gurdeep, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Pardeep Narwal, Sumit, Surender Gill, Vijay
- December 18, 2023 19:09When will the Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi PKL 10 match start?
The Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi PKL 2023-24 match will start at 9:00 PM IST, on Monday, December 18.
- December 18, 2023 19:04When will the Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas PKL 10 match start?
The Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas PKL 2023-24 match will start at 8:00 PM IST, on Monday, December 18.
- December 18, 2023 18:57Where to watch PKL 10?
The PKL 2023-24 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
