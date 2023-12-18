MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Match Day 16 LIVE Score: Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas in action; Puneri Paltans to face Dabang Delhi at 9 PM

PKL 10: Catch the live score, commentary, and highlights from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixtures at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Updated : Dec 18, 2023 20:00 IST

Team Sportstar
Bengal Warriors’ Maninder Singh in action.
Bengal Warriors’ Maninder Singh in action.
lightbox-info

Bengal Warriors’ Maninder Singh in action.

Follow Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the Pro Kabaddi League match day 16 where Bengal Warriors takes on UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltans faces off against Dabang Delhi at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

The scores will read UP Yoddhas- Bengal Warriors

  • December 18, 2023 19:59
    TOSS- Bengal Warriors

    UP Yoddhas to make the first raid of the match

  • December 18, 2023 19:54
    Players enter

    Both teams enter the field!!!

  • December 18, 2023 19:50
    PKL Season 10: Bengal Warriors defender Shubham Shinde keen to capitalise on early momentum

    PKL Season 10: Bengal Warriors defender Shubham Shinde keen to capitalise on early momentum

    Bengal Warriors’ defender, Shubham Shinde etched his name in the history book of the Pro Kabaddi League during match 16 of PKL Season 10 on December 9. 

  • December 18, 2023 19:41
    In points table:

    Bengal Warriors- 1st- 3W, 1L, 1D

    UP Yoddhas- 8th -2W, 2L

  • December 18, 2023 19:20
    Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas- Lineups

    Bengal Warriors - Vaibhav Garje, Maninder Singh, Nitin Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, Darpan, Aditya Shinde, Shubham Shinde

    UP Yoddhas- Gurdeep, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Pardeep Narwal, Sumit, Surender Gill, Vijay

  • December 18, 2023 19:09
    When will the Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi PKL 10 match start?

    The Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi PKL 2023-24 match will start at 9:00 PM IST, on Monday, December 18.

  • December 18, 2023 19:04
    When will the Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas PKL 10 match start?

    The Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas PKL 2023-24 match will start at 8:00 PM IST, on Monday, December 18.

  • December 18, 2023 18:57
    Where to watch PKL 10?

    The PKL 2023-24 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Related Topics

PKL 10 /

PKL 2023 /

Bengal Warriors /

UP Yoddhas /

Puneri Paltan /

Dabang Delhi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Match Day 16 LIVE Score: Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas in action; Puneri Paltans to face Dabang Delhi at 9 PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. Europa League playoffs: Roma to face Feyenoord again, Milan takes on Rennes
    Reuters
  3. Kalinga Super Cup 2023-24 group stage draw announced: Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC clubbed in same group
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL auction 2024: Full list of England players with their base prices for the auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. Key Newcastle injuries concern Howe before “dangerous” Chelsea clash
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Match Day 16 LIVE Score: Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas in action; Puneri Paltans to face Dabang Delhi at 9 PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL 2023, Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi: When, where to watch, H2H records
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Match Day 15 Highlights: Mumba secures dominant 46-33 win over Thalaivas; Jaipur comes back to win 29-28 vs Patna Pirates
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 2023, Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas: When, where to watch, H2H records
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Match Day 14 Highlights: Delhi beats Telugu Titans 51-40 for second win; Puneri thumps Bengal 49-19
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Match Day 16 LIVE Score: Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas in action; Puneri Paltans to face Dabang Delhi at 9 PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. Europa League playoffs: Roma to face Feyenoord again, Milan takes on Rennes
    Reuters
  3. Kalinga Super Cup 2023-24 group stage draw announced: Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC clubbed in same group
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL auction 2024: Full list of England players with their base prices for the auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. Key Newcastle injuries concern Howe before “dangerous” Chelsea clash
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment