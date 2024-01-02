MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

PKL LIVE Score, Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi: Injured Naveen doubtful as Fazel Atrachali’s Giants takes on Dabang; Pro Kabaddi League season 10 updates

PKL 10 LIVE: Catch the live action, scores and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixture at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida.

Updated : Jan 02, 2024 19:10 IST

Team Sportstar
Gujarat Giants takes on Dabang Delhi in the Pro Kabaddi League fixture at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Tuesday.
Gujarat Giants takes on Dabang Delhi in the Pro Kabaddi League fixture at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Tuesday.
lightbox-info

Gujarat Giants takes on Dabang Delhi in the Pro Kabaddi League fixture at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Tuesday.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 29 at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida on Tuesday.

Scoreline:

Gujarat vs Delhi

  • January 02, 2024 19:05
    Previous Encounter

    The previous contest between Gujarat and Dabang ended in favour of the latter as it won 50-47, in Season 9.

  • January 02, 2024 19:04
    Head-to-head

    In PKL history, Gujarat and Dabang have played each other 12 times.

    Both teams have equally challenged each other. They have won 5 and lost 5 matches. 2 matches ended in a tie.

  • January 02, 2024 19:01
    Live Streaming Info

    The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • January 02, 2024 19:01
    Welcome

    Hello, and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 29 where the Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi match will take place at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida on Tuesday..

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the live-action. 

Related Topics

Pro Kabaddi league /

PKL 10 /

PKL 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI: IND-W 102/5 (22); Jemimah dismissed by Gardner; Wareham, Schutt pick two
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian men’s hockey team to head to South Africa for upcoming Paris Olympics preparations
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL LIVE Score, Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi: Injured Naveen doubtful as Fazel Atrachali’s Giants takes on Dabang; Pro Kabaddi League season 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, January 2
    Team Sportstar
  5. 13-member Indian Wrestling team announced for Zagreb Open
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. PKL LIVE Score, Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi: Injured Naveen doubtful as Fazel Atrachali’s Giants takes on Dabang; Pro Kabaddi League season 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL 10 Highlights: Pardeep’s 21-point effort in vain as UP Yoddhas loses 41-48 to Patna Pirates: Puneri Paltan thrashes Telugu 54-18
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL 10 Highlights: Defence gives Bengaluru Bulls one-point win over Tamil Thalaivas; Parteek Dahiya scores 25 points to lead Gujarat Giants to 51-42 win vs Bengal Warriors
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 10 Highlights: Ashu Malik leads Dabang Delhi to 35-25 win vs UP Yoddhas; Defence shines to give 52-34 win to U Mumba over Telugu Titans
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL 2023, Telugu Titans vs U Mumba, UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi: When, where to watch, H2H records
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI: IND-W 102/5 (22); Jemimah dismissed by Gardner; Wareham, Schutt pick two
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian men’s hockey team to head to South Africa for upcoming Paris Olympics preparations
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL LIVE Score, Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi: Injured Naveen doubtful as Fazel Atrachali’s Giants takes on Dabang; Pro Kabaddi League season 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, January 2
    Team Sportstar
  5. 13-member Indian Wrestling team announced for Zagreb Open
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment