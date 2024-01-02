PKL LIVE Score, Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi: Injured Naveen doubtful as Fazel Atrachali’s Giants takes on Dabang; Pro Kabaddi League season 10 updates

- January 02, 2024 19:05Previous Encounter
The previous contest between Gujarat and Dabang ended in favour of the latter as it won 50-47, in Season 9.
- January 02, 2024 19:04Head-to-head
In PKL history, Gujarat and Dabang have played each other 12 times.
Both teams have equally challenged each other. They have won 5 and lost 5 matches. 2 matches ended in a tie.
- January 02, 2024 19:01Live Streaming Info
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- January 02, 2024 19:01Welcome
Hello, and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 29 where the Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi match will take place at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida on Tuesday..
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live-action.
