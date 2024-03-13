MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton to help Indian men’s hockey team in Paris Olympics

Paddy Upton, who played a role in India winning the 2011 Cricket World Cup, will be a part of the support staff of India’s men’s hockey team in Paris.

Published : Mar 13, 2024 17:36 IST , New Delhi - 3 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton.
FILE PHOTO: Mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

It’s mind over matter for Hockey India, as the sports body hired renowned South African mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton to assist the men’s national team in the Paris Olympics.

Upton, who played a role in India winning the 2011 Cricket World Cup, will be a part of the support staff of the country’s men’s hockey team in Paris. He was also there when the team won gold medals at the recent Asian Champions Trophy and Asian Games.

Indian men’s hockey team chief coach Craig Fulton confirmed to PTI that Upton will be with his wards at the Olympics.

“We have Paddy Upton; he will be with us in Australia (for the Test series). We will be using him wisely. For sure, he will be there for the Olympics with us,” Fulton said when asked about the mental conditioning coach’s services.

Fulton, who is also a South African, believes that world-ranked fourth-ranked India is still to reach its peak, and there are plenty of bases to cover in the coming months.

“We are not complete yet, but in 4-5 months from the Olympics, we will be there.

“Ideally, any high-performing team wants to win any tournament. That’s the ideal goal: to be realistic. But realistically, we are ranked fourth in the world now; does that mean podium ‘right now? No,’ but that’s the beauty of hockey,” he said.

“Realistically, we are not there yet, but we still have time.” The coach said the Indian team is currently in a development phase.

“We are in a development phase with the squad. We are trying to create some depth in different positions. That’s important to do now because it really counts in crunch matches in the Olympics,” he said.

Talking about India’s recent home campaign in the FIH Pro League, Fulton said he was neither satisfied nor disappointed.

“If you look at the four matches—2 against Holland, 2 against Australia—I think we are disappointed with the second game against Australia. With 5 minutes to go, we were 2-1 up, and then we made a mistake that got punished, and then we lost the shoot-out,” he said.

“The first game was a strange one; we got to learn a lot of lessons there tactically, but we were 0-2 down after 90 seconds.

“But for the Dutch games, I feel we were really organised. But 2-2, I felt, was a fair result for both games. They are the league leaders, and they are the team to chase at the moment.” Fulton is in no mood to make any drastic changes in the style of play and said the upcoming Australia tour holds great significance for the side.

“Now we are in Bhubaneswar for the next three weeks for the training, and then we go to Australia for five Test matches, and that’s really important, and then we come back to Bengaluru, and after selection is done, we leave for the Pro League.

“We are just carrying on with our training; we are focused on becoming very strong defensively; we need to improve our offence. We are not changing a lot, just focusing on getting better and more consistent,” he said.

India is scheduled to tour Australia from April 2–15 for a five-test series in Perth.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paddy Upton /

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

2024 Olympics /

India /

Olympic /

Craig Fulton /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. EURO 2024: Ramsey named in Wales playoff squad; Low replaces Lockyer who had heart attack in 2023
    AFP
  2. Mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton to help Indian men’s hockey team in Paris Olympics
    PTI
  3. Ranji Trophy Final HIGHLIGHTS, Mumbai vs Vidarbha Day 4: VID 248/5, needs 290 more; Wadkar fights on
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap: March 13
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rachin Ravindra becomes youngest recipient of the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton to help Indian men’s hockey team in Paris Olympics
    PTI
  2. FIH World Rankings: Indian men slip to 4th, women’s team ranked 9th
    PTI
  3. Hockey India announces 28 probables for men’s national coaching camp ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian men’s hockey team to begin Paris Olympics 2024 campaign against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hockey India says women’s national championship will be selection trial to pick new core probables
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. EURO 2024: Ramsey named in Wales playoff squad; Low replaces Lockyer who had heart attack in 2023
    AFP
  2. Mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton to help Indian men’s hockey team in Paris Olympics
    PTI
  3. Ranji Trophy Final HIGHLIGHTS, Mumbai vs Vidarbha Day 4: VID 248/5, needs 290 more; Wadkar fights on
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap: March 13
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rachin Ravindra becomes youngest recipient of the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment