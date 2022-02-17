Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Bengaluru Bulls takes on Haryana Steelers in must-win match

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Nihit Sachdeva and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers.

BENGALURU BULLS vs HARYANA STEELERS

3-0: Do-or-die raid for the Steelers and Mohammad Mahalli has been taken down with a double ankle hold by Aman.

2-0: Round-house kick and Pawan hits Vijay in the face.

1-0: Pawan opens Bulls' account with a bonus.

0-0: Vikash Kandola comes in for the opening raid and comes back empty-handed.

--------

TOSS - Bengaluru Bulls wins the toss and selects right side of the court. Haryana Steelers to raid first.

LINE-UPS!!!

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat (c), Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat Naresh, Chandran Ranjith, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Subs: Mohit Sehrawat, Dong Geon Lee, Jaideep, Rohit Kumar, GB More

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola (c), Mohammad Mahalli, Surender Nada, Ashish Narwal, Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit Nandal, Vijay Kumar

Subs: Meetu, Rajesh, Ravi, Rohit, Vinay

Update from first match: UP Yoddha has beaten U Mumba 35-28. While UP has jumped to second and qualified for the play-offs, U Mumba is out of the race for the knockout stage.

8:25pm: Bengaluru Bulls holds a 3-2 lead in its head-to-head series against the Haryana Steelers. The teams last met on New Year’s Eve, where Bengaluru won 42-28.

8:20pm: Four wins in its last five matches have seen Haryana Steelers climb to fourth on the points table. The Steelers have a great chance of finishing in the top two, provided they win their next two matches. Raider Ashish, who was drafted into the starting lineup late into the season, has been a revelation. The youngster has scored 48 points in the Steelers' last five matches, with 38 coming in the last three. In Vikash Kandola, Ashish, an excellent defence and a strong bench, the Steelers have it all to go all the way this season.

Bengaluru Bulls has spent the entire season in the top six but could lose its spot soon. Two wins in its last seven matches has given teams below it the chance to catch it on the points table. Bengaluru sits sixth, only a point clear of Gujarat Giants and four clear of Puneri Paltan. Both teams have a game in hand. The Bulls will play their last game of the league stage tonight. A defeat would all but end their campaign, making this a must-win game for the former champions.

8:15pm: In the first match of the evening, UP Yoddha leads U Mumba 26-25 with seven minutes left on the clock. U Mumba needs to win this match in order to keep its play-off hopes alive. Follow my colleague Shyam Vasudevan's coverage of this exciting match here: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: UP Yoddha vs U Mumba; U Mumba makes a stunning comeback, High-5 for Rinku

8:10pm: “Mereko dil me laga ki apun bhi kabhi yaha tak ja sakta hai (I felt deep down that there will come a day when I can also play in the League),” Aslam Inamdar recalls thinking when he first watched the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in 2014. A lanky teenager who was nursing a fractured leg after playing in the sub-junior nationals, Aslam yearned to make a name for himself in the world of kabaddi. Read more about his journey here - Aslam Inamdar overcomes adversities to live his dreams through Pro Kabaddi

From shouldering his family's financial burdens to carrying a resurgent @PuneriPaltan side on his back, Aslam Inamdar knows a thing or two about acing responsibilities. He talks about the ups and downs in his life & his ambitions in the first episode of the Future #KingsofKabaddi pic.twitter.com/r3bLZlaTaH — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) February 11, 2022

8:05pm: The 2022 edition of the Sportstar Aces Awards is back and we are celebrating the marvellous year for Indian Sports that 2021 was. From Neeraj Chopra and the other Olympic and Paralympic medallists to the Indian cricket team, we have a bunch of nominees who need your vote to win! Click here to VOTE!

8pm: Hello folks and welcome to our second game of the evening! We've got an interesting clash ahead of us as Bengaluru Bulls takes on Haryana Steelers! Before we get to that, here's a recap of what went down in the PKL over the last fortnight - PKL notebook: Patna Pirates packs a punch