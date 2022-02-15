Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls; High-5 for Shadloui and Sunil, Pawan struggles

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Shyam Vasudevan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls.

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls

30-25 Taken out, and how! Chandran tags the right corner but Sajin and Neeraj dart from the left to usher him beyond the lobbies.

29-25 A lengthy review comes to an end and Bengaluru Bulls has the point as Jaideep shoves Sachin off the mat.

Do-or-die raid for Patna Pirates and Sachin is the raider. He shuffles across the mat and attracts a tackle from Jaideep. The Bulls defender seems to have done enough but Sachin is sure he's got the point and Patna Pirates has asked for a review.

29-24 There's no escape from that! Sunil makes an impenetrable double thigh hold to get rid of Bharat. The Bulls are in all sorts of trouble! HIGH-5 FOR SUNIL!

28-24 SUPER TACKLE FOR THE PIRATES! Pawan has been tackled for the sixth time today as Sajin executes a perfect double ankle hold.

25-24 Chandran, you beauty! He gets a running hand touch on Shadloui and then escapes Shubham's dash!

25-22 That is a great tackle from Bulls' left corner Mahender. He traps Sachin in an iron-clad ankle hold.

25-21 Pawan has had little to no success today. He seems to have gotten the better of a defender but Sunil racers from the right to deny him an escape route.

Sajin will serve a two-minute suspension after picking up a yellow card.

24-21 Bharat was asking for trouble there. He ventures deep into the Pirates half, but gets taken out by Sunil.

22-21 Oh that is big from Bharat - he eliminates Shadloui and Neeraj!

22-19 Mahender comes to the fore as he tackles Parashanth. However, he does get cautioned for pulling Prashanth's jersey.

22-18 HIGH-5 FOR SHADLOUI! Pawan goes after Shadloui again and gets undone again! The Iranian traps the Bulls' captain with a superb thigh hold.

21-17 Pawan finally picks up a point - he only has three points so far!

20-16 Chandran grabs another point as he gets the better of Sajin!

20-15 Both the right corners make silly errors and Chandran and Parshant get points.

HALF-TIME: Patna Pirates has a five-point lead going into the second half.

19-14 Shadloui strikes again! He traps Bharat in an ankle hold and the defence swoops in to support him.

17-14 Sunil gives away an easy point as he steps off-bounds but the defence manages to tackle Pawan! One point to each team.

15-13 Do-or-die raid and Bharat outfoxes Shadloui! The Iranian has been in fine form but was a tad overzealous there.

15-12 Prashanth opens his account with a fine back-kick on Saurabh.

14-12 ALL OUT! Patna Pirates clinches the All Out and now takes a slender lead.

11-12 Bharat is pinned to the mat even before he can get started! Sunil and Sajin flatten him to reduce the Bulls to one man.

10-11 Do-or-die raid for Patna Pirates and Sachin gets an easy point as Saurabh steps off the mat. Mayur had also stepped out of bounds but the umpires failed to notice that!

9-11 Shadloui pick up his third point of the game as he lays a tackle on Chandran. The Bulls are down to three men again.

8-11 SUPER TACKLE x2! Another Super Tackle for Bengaluru Bulls as Chandran takes out Monu with finesse. What an impact Chandran has made by coming off the bench!

8-9 SUPER TACKLE! How good was that from Saurabh? He executes a textbook ankle hold to single-handedly tackle Sachin.

8-7 Patna Pirates take the lead for the first time! Pawan tries a dubki but the defensive chain of Prashanth and Sunil take him out.

6-7 That's a twist in the tale! Chandran grabs a touch on Shadloui and that will bring Pawan back!

Chandran Ranjit has been brought in now.

6-6 Sachin brings his side back on level terms as he makes the most of an error from GB More.

5-6 Lee does well to pick up the bonus but can't escape with a touch point. He's off to the bench.

4-5 This is an interesting move - Bengaluru Bulls has brought on Dong Geon Lee for the do-or-die raid!

Is it just me or do you also feel Shadloui looks a little like the Brazilian footballer David Luiz?

4-4 Shadloui strikes now as he gets the better of Bharat - the man who was tasked with brining Pawan back on the mat!

3-4 Oooooh there's the contest we've been talking about! Pawan gets a touch on Shadloui but then lost his footing and gets taken out. Shadloui celebrates and Pawan won't like that!

2-4 Monu Goyat, who comes into the starting seven in place of Guman Singh, gets going with a bonus point.

Here's a battle to look out for today - Pawan vs Shadloui.

0-3 That's one way to start the evening - Pawan bags two points off his first raid! He gets a bonus and evades Neeraj's tackle.

0-1 A good start for Bengaluru Bulls! Aman launches into a fine ankle hold on Sachin and gets a tackle point.

Bengaluru Bulls won the toss and chose the left side of the court, Patna Pirates will raid first

8:40pm: TEAM NEWS!

Patna Pirates: Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Monu Goyat, Sunil, Mohammadreza Shadloui

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Bharat, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, More GB, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

8:35pm: Bengaluru Bulls’ 45-37 win over the Jaipur Pink Panthers in its previous game saw it inch closer to booking a berth in the playoffs. Bharat and Pawan Sehrawat were the key contributors to the victory as both raiders recorded Super 10s to guide their side to a crucial win. The Bulls now has the chance to leapfrog to second on the points table with a win today.

8:30pm: Patna Pirates’ 38-30 win over the Telugu Titans yesterday was it's sixth successive win. Sachin Tanwar had another great outing as he picked up his fifth Super 10 of the season, while Mohammadreza Chiyaneh continued his impeccable form and recorded his seventh High 5 of the season. The Pirates only need one point in their last three matches to ensure they finish top of the points table at the end of the league stage.

