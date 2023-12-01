Pro Kabaddi League: Teams yet to win the championship trophy

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), India’s premier kabaddi competition, has witnessed the rise and fall of several teams over the years. While some franchises have etched their names in the annals of kabaddi history by lifting the coveted PKL trophy — some multiple times— others are still striving for their maiden championship triumph.

Here’s the list of teams that have yet to experience the glory of becoming PKL champions:

Tamil Thalaivas

Despite its passionate fan base and consistent performances, Tamil Thalaivas, based in Chennai, have yet to taste PKL victory. The team has shown flashes of brilliance, reaching the eliminators in Season nine after a horrendous start to their season due with their star player ruled out for the tournament in the very first game. However, the side is yet to translate its potential into a championship title.

Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants, which entered PKL in season five (2017), made an immediate impact on the league by reaching the finals in both that year and in 2018. Usually a defense-heavy outfit which bloods young talent, Gujarat has traditionally been a side that has blown hot and cold as the season goes by but will hope for more consistency as they bid for their maiden championship title.

Telugu Titans

Another perennial contender in the Pro Kabaddi League, is yet to add a championship title to its name. Despite possessing some talented raiders- like Rahul Chaudhari and Siddharth Desai - and defenders over the years, the Titans have struggled to find the right balance and cohesiveness as a unit and stay consistent throughout the season. Its best performance came in Season two and four when it reached the playoffs, but failed to make the final.

Haryana Steelers

Another team which entered the league in Season five, the Steelers are still in pursuit of a maiden title. The side reached the eliminators in season five and seven but failed to progress further. Coach Manpreet Singh will look to guide assert his aggressive playing style in his second season with the Steelers and guide them to the title.

Puneri Paltan

A team that has been part of the league since its inception, Puneri Paltan is yet to experience Pro Kabaddi glory. The Paltan has had its fair share of ups and downs, reaching the finals on a couple of occasions but failing to touch the converted trophy. The best chance they had so far was in season nine when the side looked unstoppable heading into the summit clash. Composure in key moments and momentum for the whole unit will be key if they hope to go a step further and win the title this season.

UP Yoddhas

Another team that has yet to taste Pro Kabaddi glory is the UP Yoddhas, which joined the league in Season five. The Yoddhas have had their fair share of ups and downs, reaching the eliminators in every season so far but have failed to make it to the final. The inability to capitalise on crucial moments has been the side’s Achilles’ heel.