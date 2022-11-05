Pro Kabaddi 2022 Top Raider, Most Super 10s: Naveen inches closer to 150 raid points; Ashu Malik in top 10

Dabang Delhi suffered its sixth consecutive defeat, falling 45-40 to the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first game of a triple header on Friday, November 4th.

Although, Naveen Kumar gets his 10th Super 10 this season with a 12-point game in a losing cause in front of Arjun Deshwal’s 16-point to cruise past Delhi, snapping three loss streak.

Naveen now has 138 raid points in 11 games and sits on top of most raid points getters this season. He has 10 Super raids this season, three more than Rakesh, who has seven Super 10 this season.

Arjun now has 107 raid points, grabbing the third position in the points table.

Ashu Malik moves up with yet another Super 10, and he paves his way for the top 10 list and sits on the 10th spot with 78 raid points in 11 games this season.

CATCH UP ON ALL THE ACTIONS OF WEEK 4 OF PKL 9 IN SPORTSTAR’S WEEKLY RECAP STREAM. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK’S ANALYSIS HERE:

Sachin of Patna Pirates continued his form, getting his fourth Super 10 of the season, moving up to the seventh position of the most raid points list with 91 points in 10 games with his 12-point effort against U Mumba in the first encounter of the night.

Surender Gill also inches closer to the 100 raid points mark with a Super 10 in the game against Puneri Paltan.

Meanwhile, Rahul Chaudhari of Jaipur Pink Panthers cross the 1000-mark milestone of raid points by taking a touchpoint of Ashu Malik against the

MATCHES PLAYED ON NOVEMBER 4

MATCH 1: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba

MATCH 2: Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

MATCH 3: U.P. Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan