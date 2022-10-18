PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan in the 2nd match of October 18 on Tuesday. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

Team Sportstar
18 October, 2022 14:02 IST
The Iranian defenders coming into form for Puneri Paltan poses a threat to the toothless yet star-studded defense of the Titans

The Iranian defenders coming into form for Puneri Paltan poses a threat to the toothless yet star-studded defense of the Titans

After a loss in their last game, Telugu Titans will be keen to bounce back when they face Puneri Paltan. The Titans will be eager to improve both in offence and defence come Tuesday after underwhelming on the mat last time around. Vinay, who has scored 23 raid points so far, has been their best-performing raider. However, they will need the likes of the experienced Siddharth Desai and Monu Goyat to start delivering soon if they want to begin winning soon. As far as defending goes, Vishal Bhardwaj and Surjeet Singh have been their top performers with six tackle points each. Parvesh Bhainswal has scored five tackle points and can have a positive impact on the mat for the Titans.

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, are coming into this game after registering their first win of the season against U Mumba. Aslam Inamdar and Mohammad Nabibakhsh were the top performers for the side in that game with eight raid points and four tackle points respectively. Inamdar has so far scored 46 raid points and will look to continue his fabulous form and has been accompanied by Mohit Goyat in the raiding department who has 27 raid points to his credit. In the defence section, Gaurav Khatri has been the rising star for Puneri Paltan with eight tackle points and he will also have the backing of Fazel Atrachali who has scored six tackle points since his arrival in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9.

The Titans defence has been a disappointment thus far in PKL 9.

The Titans defence has been a disappointment thus far in PKL 9.

TELUGU TITANS RESULTS SO FAR:

Lost 34-29 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 25-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Patna Pirates 30-21

Loat 26-46 to Dabang Delhi

PUNERI PALTAN RESULTS SO FAR:

Drew 34-34 with Patna Pirates

Lost 39-41 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 37-47 to Gujarat Giants

Beat U Mumba 30-28

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 16 | Telugu Titans: 6 | Puneri Paltan: 9 | Tie: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai

Puneri Paltan: Mohit Goyat

Squads
TELUGU TITANS
Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay.
Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S, Palla Ramakrishna, Prince D, Ankit, Nitin.
All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder.
PUNERI PALTAN
Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh
Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri
All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav

Where can you watch Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Tuesday, October 18.

