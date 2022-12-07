Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: Tamil Thalaivas qualify for knockouts - table updated after Tamil vs UP

Bengaluru Bulls decimated the Patna attack to beat them 57-44 in the first encounter at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on December 6th, Wednesday.

Bharat scored 20 raid points and gave no chance to already eliminated Patna Pirates. The Bulls were leading 18-36 at some point. However, Patna scored heavily in the dying minutes to reduce the gap eventually.

Tamil Thalaivas beat UP Yoddhas 43-28 in the second game to become the fifth team to qualify for the playoffs in the Pro Kabaddi season 9.

The Ashan Kumar-coached team, Tamil, qualified for the top 6 for the first time in PKL history and is currently placed in the fifth position with 66 points.

Dabang Delhi needs to win tomorrow to ensure its qualification, and if they lose, the sixth spot will be open to Haryana Steelers, Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants.

PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Matches played on December 7

MATCH 1: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls

MATCH 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas