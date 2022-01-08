PKL 2021-22 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Monu Goyat-led raiding trio in focus as Patna Pirates takes on Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi League Live Score: Get live updates and scores from the PKL 8 game between Gujarat Giants and Patna Pirates being played in Bengaluru on Friday. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 08 January, 2022 21:38 IST Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar Last Updated: 08 January, 2022 21:38 IST Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Shyam Vasudevan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Gujarat Giants and Patna Pirates9:35pm U Mumba and Dabang Delhi completed two impressive wins today. Who will join the list from the final game of the night? We'll find out in under an hour. This highlight reel is a fan favourite. Throwback to when Monu Goyat's seven-point raid wowed the league and sank Bengal Warriors. Today's fixtures:- UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Highlights: Naveen Kumar scores 18 points, Dabang Delhi defeats UP Yoddha 37-33 - U Mumba vs Telugu Titans: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Abhishek Singh in fine form as U Mumba dominates Telugu Titans 28-13 in first half - Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates9pm: Hello and welcome to our Pro Kabaddi League coverage for the day. Before we discuss today's fixtures, let's quickly recap the last four days. Here's everything you need to know about what happened in the PKL over the last three days -January 7: Pro Kabaddi PKL: Arjun Deshwal powers Jaipur Pink Panthers to win over Puneri Paltan January 6: Pro Kabaddi PKL: Pawan's heroics sees Bengaluru Bulls rout Jaipur Pink Panthers, Tamil Thalaivas moves into top-four January 5: Pro Kabaddi PKL: Dabang Delhi rides on Naveen's brilliance to top points table, Puneri Paltan beats Gujarat Giants If you still need assistance with the rules or scoring system in the Pro Kabaddi League, here's some help. Where to watch PKL 8?You can watch all the games of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) on the Star Sports Network. The matches will also be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.