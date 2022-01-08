Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Monu Goyat-led raiding trio in focus as Patna Pirates takes on Gujarat Giants

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Shyam Vasudevan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Gujarat Giants and Patna Pirates



9:35pm U Mumba and Dabang Delhi completed two impressive wins today. Who will join the list from the final game of the night? We'll find out in under an hour.



This highlight reel is a fan favourite. Throwback to when Monu Goyat's seven-point raid wowed the league and sank Bengal Warriors.



9pm: Hello and welcome to our Pro Kabaddi League coverage for the day. Before we discuss today's fixtures, let's quickly recap the last four days. Here's everything you need to know about what happened in the PKL over the last three days -



If you still need assistance with the rules or scoring system in the Pro Kabaddi League, here's some help.



