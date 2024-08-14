MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PKL Auction 2024: Five New Young Players who went on to shine in Pro Kabaddi League

From Naveen Kumar to Aslam Inamdar, Sportstar looks at top five New Young Players in the history of Pro Kabaddi League ahead of the Season 11 auction.

Published : Aug 14, 2024 18:03 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Dabang Delhi KC’s Naveen Kumar (right) became the poster boy for New Young Players program after his success in Season 6.
FILE PHOTO: Dabang Delhi KC’s Naveen Kumar (right) became the poster boy for New Young Players program after his success in Season 6. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Dabang Delhi KC’s Naveen Kumar (right) became the poster boy for New Young Players program after his success in Season 6. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/THE HINDU

The player auction ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League’s (PKL) 11th season will be held in Mumbai on Thursday and Friday with the New Young Players going under the hammer.

The New Young Players, or NYP in short, are the uncapped players who come through Mashal Sports’ flagship Future Kabaddi Heroes (FKH) programme. The FKH is a nation-wide scouting hunt which sees coaches of various teams travel across the length and breadth of the country to identify and select the best young talents and gives them a platform to further elevate their game by competing in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Here’s a look at some of the most successful finds of the NYP program:

Naveen Kumar - Dabang Delhi K.C.

Naveen became the poster boy for NYP after his success in the league. He was the first player born in the 2000s to feature in PKL in Season 6. He put up a resilient display that saw him finish as the team’s top scorer and guided the side to the playoffs. The youngster stormed to the limelight in Season 7 as he racked up a staggering 303 points, scoring a Super 10 in 22 of the 23 matches he played. Despite an injury, he played a pivotal role in side’s maiden title win in Season 8.

READ | PKL Auction 2024: From Naveen Kumar to Arjun Deshwal - Full list of retained players

Aslam Inamdar - Puneri Paltan

FILE PHOTO: Puneri Paltan’s Aslam Inamdar (orange jersey).
FILE PHOTO: Puneri Paltan’s Aslam Inamdar (orange jersey). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Puneri Paltan’s Aslam Inamdar (orange jersey). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Aslam Inamdar, a young raider hailing from Taklibhan in Maharashtra, has made coaches and fans turn around and take notice of his aptitude for the game and stunning skill set ever since he made his PKL debut as one of the NYPs for Puneri Paltan in Season 8.

Last season, the 24-year-old Aslam was appointed as the skipper of Paltan and he led the side to its maiden title, scoring 119 raid points in 23 games.

Mohit Goyat - Puneri Paltan

FILE PHOTO: Puneri Paltan raider Mohit Goyat.
FILE PHOTO: Puneri Paltan raider Mohit Goyat. | Photo Credit: PKL
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Puneri Paltan raider Mohit Goyat. | Photo Credit: PKL

Mohit Goyat was from the same batch of NYPs as Aslam. He impressed in both departments in his debut season. In 21 games, he had 159 raid points and 28 tackle points and was named the Emerging Player of the Season.

Last season, Goyat contributed with 122 raid points and 29 tackle points in Paltan’s title win.

Sagar - Tamil Thalaivas

FILE PHOTO: Tamil Thalaivas’ Sagar Rathee.
FILE PHOTO: Tamil Thalaivas’ Sagar Rathee. | Photo Credit: PKL
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Tamil Thalaivas’ Sagar Rathee. | Photo Credit: PKL

Sagar Rathee made his PKL debut in Season 8 as one of the NYPs for Tamil Thailavas.

Sagar, a defender, made people sit up and take notice of his ability to be an absolute wall in the backline after an 82-point debut season.

ALSO READ | Tamil Thalaivas captain Sagar Rathee remembers injury heartbreak - “Mujhe kisi bhi tarah khada kardo, main kisi bhi tarah khel loonga”

Under his captaincy, the franchise made it to the Playoffs for the first time in Season 9.

Vinay - Haryana Steelers

FILE PHOTO: Haryana Steelers’ Vinay (purple jersey).
FILE PHOTO: Haryana Steelers’ Vinay (purple jersey). | Photo Credit: PKL
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Haryana Steelers’ Vinay (purple jersey). | Photo Credit: PKL

Vinay Tevathia, a raider from Kair village in Najafgarh, Delhi, made his PKL debut as an NYP for Haryana Steelers in Season 7. He played 23 matches and scored 125 raid points as the team made it to the Playoffs.

Last season, Vinay was a major factor in his team’s runner-up finish, its best result so far, as he starred with 163 raid points in 23 games.

Related stories

Related Topics

ProKabaddi League /

PKL 2024 /

PKL 11 /

PKL 11

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL Auction 2024: Five New Young Players who went on to shine in Pro Kabaddi League
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr LIVE, AFC Champions League 2 Prelims: EBFC vs ALT updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Champions League Two prelims LIVE stream info: When, where to watch East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr?
    Team Sportstar
  4. List of world records broken at the Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: Full list of Indian athletes at the Paralympic Games
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. PKL Auction 2024: Five New Young Players who went on to shine in Pro Kabaddi League
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL Auction 2024: How much money does each franchise have left in their purse?
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL Auction 2024: All you need to know about the Pro Kabaddi League auction, rules, format, schedule, timings, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL Auction 2024: What is the Final Bid Match (FBM) option in Pro Kabaddi League?
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL Auction 2024: From Pawan Sehrawat to Pardeep Narwal - Top five most expensive players of all time
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL Auction 2024: Five New Young Players who went on to shine in Pro Kabaddi League
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr LIVE, AFC Champions League 2 Prelims: EBFC vs ALT updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Champions League Two prelims LIVE stream info: When, where to watch East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr?
    Team Sportstar
  4. List of world records broken at the Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: Full list of Indian athletes at the Paralympic Games
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment