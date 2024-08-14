PKL Auction 2024: Five New Young Players who went on to shine in Pro Kabaddi League

The player auction ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League’s (PKL) 11th season will be held in Mumbai on Thursday and Friday with the New Young Players going under the hammer.

The New Young Players, or NYP in short, are the uncapped players who come through Mashal Sports’ flagship Future Kabaddi Heroes (FKH) programme. The FKH is a nation-wide scouting hunt which sees coaches of various teams travel across the length and breadth of the country to identify and select the best young talents and gives them a platform to further elevate their game by competing in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Here’s a look at some of the most successful finds of the NYP program:

Naveen Kumar - Dabang Delhi K.C.

Naveen became the poster boy for NYP after his success in the league. He was the first player born in the 2000s to feature in PKL in Season 6. He put up a resilient display that saw him finish as the team’s top scorer and guided the side to the playoffs. The youngster stormed to the limelight in Season 7 as he racked up a staggering 303 points, scoring a Super 10 in 22 of the 23 matches he played. Despite an injury, he played a pivotal role in side’s maiden title win in Season 8.

Aslam Inamdar - Puneri Paltan

FILE PHOTO: Puneri Paltan’s Aslam Inamdar (orange jersey). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Aslam Inamdar, a young raider hailing from Taklibhan in Maharashtra, has made coaches and fans turn around and take notice of his aptitude for the game and stunning skill set ever since he made his PKL debut as one of the NYPs for Puneri Paltan in Season 8.

Last season, the 24-year-old Aslam was appointed as the skipper of Paltan and he led the side to its maiden title, scoring 119 raid points in 23 games.

Mohit Goyat - Puneri Paltan

FILE PHOTO: Puneri Paltan raider Mohit Goyat. | Photo Credit: PKL

Mohit Goyat was from the same batch of NYPs as Aslam. He impressed in both departments in his debut season. In 21 games, he had 159 raid points and 28 tackle points and was named the Emerging Player of the Season.

Last season, Goyat contributed with 122 raid points and 29 tackle points in Paltan’s title win.

Sagar - Tamil Thalaivas

FILE PHOTO: Tamil Thalaivas’ Sagar Rathee. | Photo Credit: PKL

Sagar Rathee made his PKL debut in Season 8 as one of the NYPs for Tamil Thailavas.

Sagar, a defender, made people sit up and take notice of his ability to be an absolute wall in the backline after an 82-point debut season.

Under his captaincy, the franchise made it to the Playoffs for the first time in Season 9.

Vinay - Haryana Steelers

FILE PHOTO: Haryana Steelers’ Vinay (purple jersey). | Photo Credit: PKL

Vinay Tevathia, a raider from Kair village in Najafgarh, Delhi, made his PKL debut as an NYP for Haryana Steelers in Season 7. He played 23 matches and scored 125 raid points as the team made it to the Playoffs.

Last season, Vinay was a major factor in his team’s runner-up finish, its best result so far, as he starred with 163 raid points in 23 games.