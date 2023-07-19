Duleep Trophy review: South Zone stuns West Zone to become champion

On paper, West Zone appeared to be the strongest side in the Duleep Trophy, with a batting line-up that had the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Suryakumar Yadav, and Sarfaraz Khan, rendering them the firm favourite to go all the way.

But it took an outstanding effort from South Zone to upset the apple cart and clinch the title. South Zone pacer Vidwath Kaverappa, declared the ‘Man of the Series’, played a big role in his team’s success.

Kaverappa ran through the West batting line-up with a seven-for in the first innings — a magnificent display of controlled seam bowling. The Karnataka cricketer was relentless with his off-stump line and good length, while getting the ball to move just enough to induce the edges.

With 49 wickets and four five-fours in his burgeoning 12-match First Class career, Kaverappa stands tall as the best young fast bowling talent in the country. If the 24-year-old continues his rich form, an India cap cannot be too far away.

South captain Hanuma Vihari took the bold decision to include V. Koushik in the playing eleven for the final in place of Vihari’s Andhra teammate K.V. Sasikanth. Koushik was only roped in as a replacement for opening bat Sai Sudharshan, who left to compete in the ACC Emerging Players Asia Cup.

Koushik repaid the faith shown in him by removing the core of the West’s resistance — Prithvi, Pujara, and Suryakumar — in the second essay.

Koushik may not be express, trundling in at around 120 kmph, but his nagging accuracy and exaggerated movement make him a big threat.

The third speedster, V. Vyshak, also came good with nine wickets in the tournament. In Kaverappa, Koushik, and Vyshak, Karnataka boasts a terrific pace battery.

There was an intensity seen from all teams that was missing in previous editions. With the India Test squad for the West Indies already announced, there may not have been immediate big rewards on offer, but the players did put their best foot forward.

This was mainly down to the sense of camaraderie among the sides. To play for the zonal side is an honour — a step above State duties. The return to the zonal system, after the randomly assigned India Blue, India Red, and India Blue sides used from 2016 to 2020, has taken the tournament back to its rightful place at the top of the First Class hierarchy.

The will to win at all costs was exemplified by North Zone in its semifinal encounter against South Zone. In the last session of the final day, South had the easy task of getting 32 runs for the win.

North captain Jayant Yadav did not go quietly, using time-wasting tactics to frustrate the opponents. In the event of rain or bad light forcing a draw, North would have gone through to the final on the basis of gaining the first-innings lead.

This led to fielders being needlessly moved to all corners of the ground, bowlers stopping in the middle of their run-up, and substitute fielders sauntering into the field for a chat. The tactics nearly worked, as South lost wickets and bad light came into play. It was only the stubborn presence of Sai Kishore that guided South out of trouble.

By taking a route frowned upon even in football arenas, North flirted with bringing disrepute to the game. But with the umpires not intervening, Jayant simply played the cards available to him without regret or repercussion.

Central Zone exited the competition after a poor batting show against West in the other semifinal, but there was one bright spot in Saurabh Kumar. The left-arm spinner finished as the tournament’s most successful bowler with 16 wickets. Saurabh continues to be a reliable performer in domestic cricket, even if his returns at times go under the radar.

This edition of the Duleep Trophy saw the inclusion of a new team, North East. The side entered as the minnows and were thumped by North Zone in the quarterfinal. Despite this, North East’s presence was an encouraging move in promoting the sport to all corners of the country.

North East took the outing seriously, picking only homegrown players. Teenage fast bowler Pheiroijam Jotin, batter Nilesh Lamichaney, and spinners Kishan Singha and Imliwati Lemtur showed talent, which augurs well for the future of cricket in those parts. With time and more match practice, North East will improve.

That the entire tournament was not a complete wash out should be credited to the groundspersons at the two venues — M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and Alur grounds. Persistent heavy rains forced several interruptions, but the ground staff and the excellent SubAir drainage system at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium worked wonders to make play possible.

The pitch at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium played true and lasted the distance, adding a sense of excitement to proceedings. The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) came in for praise from players for pulling off an enjoyable tournament.