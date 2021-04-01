Akhil Rabindra to feature in European GT4 Championship

Akhil Rabindra announced on Tuesday that he will participate in the 2021 season of the European GT4 Championship.

Born in Bengaluru, Akhil will be back with the AGS Events Racing team this year, a team he represented for the first time last year at the French GT4 Championship.

This season, he will be the sole representative from India in the European GT4 Championship.

Akhil's season with AGS Events Racing Team will start at the famed Monza circuit in Italy, on the weekend of April 16-18, 2021, with Round 1 of the 2021 European GT4 Championship.

He will be driving an Aston Martin Racing V8 Vantage GT4 for the 2021 season, which comprises of 12 races across six countries and as many rounds. 19-Year-Old French driver Hugo Conde will be Akhil’s team mate for the AGS Events Racing Team.

“I am really looking forward to getting back on the racetrack with AGS Events Racing Team and am excited about the upcoming European GT4 Championship. AGS have had a great GT racing record over the years and I am determined to help them better it even more,” said Akhil.