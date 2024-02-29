MagazineBuy Print

F1: Horner says Red Bull team unity has ‘never been stronger’

Red Bull won 21 of 22 races last season, the most dominant yet, with Dutch driver Max Verstappen taking his third successive title.

Published : Feb 29, 2024 16:25 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner embrace in the Paddock prior to practice.
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner embrace in the Paddock prior to practice. | Photo Credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images
infoIcon

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner embrace in the Paddock prior to practice. | Photo Credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Red Bull Formula One team boss Christian Horner reacted on Thursday to being cleared of allegations of misconduct by saying he was pleased the process was over and unity within the reigning champions had never been stronger.

The Briton arrived in Bahrain on Wednesday ahead of Saturday’s first race of the season and spoke to Sky Sports while walking from the team hospitality to the garages.

“I’m just pleased that the process is over. I obviously can’t comment about it but here, very much the focus now on the grand prix and the season ahead and trying to defend both of our titles,” he said.

Asked if it was a regret that the process became public, Horner again declined to comment.

“I’m pleased to be here in Bahrain with the team focused on the season ahead,” he replied.

“Within the team, it’s never been stronger,” the 50-year-old added in response to a final query about unity within the team.

Red Bull won 21 of 22 races last season, the most dominant yet, with Dutch driver Max Verstappen taking his third successive title.

Red Bull’s parent company in Austria announced in a statement on Wednesday that the grievance against Horner, by a female employee, had been dismissed after an independent investigation.

ALSO READ | Formula One: Red Bull is still ‘out in the distance’, says Hamilton

Horner, who is married to former Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell, denied all the allegations against him and continued to lead the team through the process.

Red Bull has said the investigation report will remain confidential.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
