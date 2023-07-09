MagazineBuy Print

F1: Verstappen wins British GP, makes it six wins in a row

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen won the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit on Sunday to make it a sixth successive win.

Published : Jul 09, 2023 21:01 IST , SILVERSTONE, England - 1 MIN READ

AP
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 leads Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL60 Mercedes during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 09, 2023 in Northampton.
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 leads Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL60 Mercedes during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 09, 2023 in Northampton. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 leads Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL60 Mercedes during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 09, 2023 in Northampton. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Max Verstappen recovered from a slow start to win the British Grand Prix on Sunday for his sixth Formula One win in a row as Lando Norris held off fellow British driver Lewis Hamilton in a thrilling battle for second.

Starting on pole position, Verstappen was overtaken off the line by McLaren’s Norris but swept back into the lead on lap five and held on until the end.

READ | Formula One: Mercedes plays down Red Bull’s recruiting of F1 engine staff

Norris had been expected to drop back after qualifying a surprise second on the grid, but instead remained Verstappen’s closest challenger throughout the race. After a safety-car restart, he fought wheel-to-wheel with seven-time champion Hamilton who had what were in theory faster tires, but held on to second for his and McLaren’s best result since 2021.

McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri was a career-best fourth ahead of Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell as McLaren’s upgraded car proved far more competitive than even the team had predicted.

