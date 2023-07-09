F1: Verstappen wins British GP, makes it six wins in a row

Max Verstappen recovered from a slow start to win the British Grand Prix on Sunday for his sixth Formula One win in a row as Lando Norris held off fellow British driver Lewis Hamilton in a thrilling battle for second.
Starting on pole position, Verstappen was overtaken off the line by McLaren’s Norris but swept back into the lead on lap five and held on until the end.
Norris had been expected to drop back after qualifying a surprise second on the grid, but instead remained Verstappen’s closest challenger throughout the race. After a safety-car restart, he fought wheel-to-wheel with seven-time champion Hamilton who had what were in theory faster tires, but held on to second for his and McLaren’s best result since 2021.
McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri was a career-best fourth ahead of Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell as McLaren’s upgraded car proved far more competitive than even the team had predicted.
