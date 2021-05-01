Home F1 F1: Bottas takes pole for Portugal Grand Prix The Finn qualified 0.007 of a second faster than seven times world champion Hamilton for a Mercedes front row sweep at the Algarve circuit. Reuters 01 May, 2021 20:54 IST Bottas during the Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday- REUTERS - REUTERS Reuters 01 May, 2021 20:54 IST Valtteri Bottas took pole position for the Portuguese Grand Prix on Saturday and denied Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton a record-extending 100th.The Finn qualified 0.007 of a second faster than seven times world champion Hamilton for a Mercedes front row sweep at the Algarve circuit.Red Bull's Max Verstappen, a point behind championship leader Hamilton after two races, qualified third. 17th pole of @ValtteriBottas' career #PortugueseGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/dSbzpCM3Y7— Formula 1 (@F1) May 1, 2021 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.