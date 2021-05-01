F1

F1: Bottas takes pole for Portugal Grand Prix

The Finn qualified 0.007 of a second faster than seven times world champion Hamilton for a Mercedes front row sweep at the Algarve circuit.

Reuters
01 May, 2021 20:54 IST

Bottas during the Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday- REUTERS   -  REUTERS

Valtteri Bottas took pole position for the Portuguese Grand Prix on Saturday and denied Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton a record-extending 100th.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, a point behind championship leader Hamilton after two races, qualified third.

 