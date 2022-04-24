GOF1 Show with Matthew Marsh: Emilia Romagna GP review with Verstappen back on pole

The Formula One 2022 season has the defending champion Max Verstappen back on pole position for the Emilia Romagna GP, with the Dutchman winning the sprint on Saturday.

The Dutchman is just 40 points behind Charles LeClerc, who had secured the pole position in the Australian GP.

Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, continues to have a forgettable season, with the Engilsh driver finishing one position lower than where he started -- at 14th.

With seasoned Champions struggling to get back to their stride, it will be interseting to see who finds a comprehensive lead in the Championship race, that has been full of unexpected turns throughout the decade.

To discuss the same, Formula One analyst and journalist Matthew Marsh will be live streaming the GOF1 Show. Marsh is a former professional racer who won the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia in 2004 and was the first driver to represent Hong Kong in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

After retiring from racing, Marsh has been involved with several media projects, including with Fox Sports and has decided to begin another project - the GOF1 show, which involves interactions after every F1 race with professionals in the sport -- through interviews and real time questions from viewers.

This time the show has F1 reserve driver Marlon Stockinger as the guest host and and best 10 questions sent by viewers will be answered by Marlon.

Sean Kelly, a virtual statman for Formula 1 wil be the second guest on GoF1 for the Romagna GP. With over 20 years’ experience in the sport, he puts together Formula 1 statistics that are used by different broadcast networks globally.

Watch the Video below after the race, scheduled from 9 pm IST: